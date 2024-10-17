90 Day Fiance: Did Devin and Nick Get Cut From the Show?

It’s typically not a good sign when a 90 Day Fiance couple disappears off the show. The TLC franchise deals with its fair share of drama, including messy breakups and intense personal issues. So, did Devin Hoofman and Seungdo Ham, aka Nick, get cut from 90 Day Fiance?

Nick and Devin From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

Nick and Devin’s 90 Day Fiance journey started during Season 10. The couple met on a dating app while traveling in Australia and quickly fell for each other. It didn’t take long for them to begin the K-1 visa process, with Nick moving from South Korea to Arkansas to be with his partner. However, the love story had a few bumps along the way.

Once Nick got to America, there was a bit of a culture shock. He didn’t like the way people ate and constantly referred to Devin as “piggy,” even in front of her family. It led to some arguments because while Nick thought he was being funny, the comments really hurt Devin. However, they worked through their problems and got married during their season of 90 Day Fiance.

Once the ceremony came and went, fans realized that Devin and Nick’s story left a bit to be desired. They didn’t return until Season 10’s Tell All, and the only major topic of conversation was Devin’s weight loss. Fans shouldn’t worry, though, because it wasn’t anything behind the scenes that led to their portion of the season being cut short; they just didn’t have enough drama to keep things going.

With the 90 Day Fiance cameras off, Devin and Nick settled down. They moved to Georgia and continued to give fans updates via Instagram. While Devin doesn’t post her husband often, she’s quick to respond to people in the comments who are worried about their relationship. In a recent post featuring her and her nephews, Devin was asked how she and her husband were, and she responded, “still normal.”

Devin and Nick’s journey is proof that not everyone who goes on TV is looking to grab fame and never let it go. Sometimes, 90 Day Fiance does exactly what it claims it wants to do and allows them to start a happy life together.

And that’s whether Devin and Nick got cut from 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

