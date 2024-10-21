90 Day Fiance: How Much Is Tigerlily’s Husband Adnan Abdelfattah Worth?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily Taylor is pretty much an open book, but the same can’t be said for her husband, Adnan Abdelfattah. Despite living a lavish lifestyle, there’s a lot he doesn’t tell the audience. So, how much is Adnan from 90 Day Fiance worth?

Adnan Abdelfattah From 90 Day Fiance’s Work, Explained

The first clue when it comes to how much Adnan is worth is how he met his wife, Tigerlily. She saw his modeling photos on social media and quickly realized she was attracted to him. It turns out that Adnan is a pretty successful model in Jordan and likes all the attention that comes with it. But once Tigerlily traveled to Jordan to meet her future hubby, the truth about his life became clear.

It’s a custom in Jordan for the groom to take care of all of the wedding expenses. Adnan was more than happy to take on this role, and that’s probably due to the fact that his family is pretty wealthy. He never goes into detail about his family’s finances, but it’s clear they’re doing pretty well for themselves. Tigerlily even mentions some family businesses that Adnan is heavily involved in on 90 Day Fiance (via Screen Rant).

Being a successful businessperson is probably part of the reason Tigerlily is so drawn to her husband. After all, on top of being a handwriting expert, she’s the owner of Neige, a concept store, and Make Money With Tiger, a digital course that helps people make money with their phones. She’s so secure with her and her husband’s finances, in fact, that she didn’t worry about getting a prenup, a decision that confused its fair share of viewers.

It’s unclear how Adnan will stay part of his family’s businesses once he settles down in the United States, but it’s not like he doesn’t have options. He can, of course, continue modeling. Adnan has a decent following on Instagram, and it’s only likely to grow as he continues to appear on 90 Day Fiance. And speaking of a following, a lot of reality stars use their fame to turn themselves into influencers, and it seems as if Adnan has all the makings of a great one.

And that’s how much Tigerlily’s husband from 90 Day Fiance Adnan Abdelfattah is worth.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

