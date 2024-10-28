What Happened to Billy on Alaskan Bush People?

Alaskan Bush People is a reality TV show that shows the life of the Brown family that lives in the Alaskan wilderness. However, the family’s patriarch was absent from the last season. So, what happened to Billy Bush on Alaskan Bush People?

What Happened to Billy & Why He’s Absent From Alaskan Bush People

Billy Brown, head of Alaskan Bush People‘s wilderness-dwelling Brown family, passed away in 2021. This larger-than-life character, with his walrus mustache, had been on the show since the very beginning, along with his seven children.

While the Browns’ life had its ups and downs, Billy was typically upbeat and, more often than not, came across as the glue that held the family together. Viewers of the show’s first twelve seasons watched an exasperated Billy teach his son Gabe to drive, adopt a dog, and support his wife Ami through her cancer diagnosis (via People), which led to them leaving their property and relocating.

However, Billy also had his own health issues and suffered from seizures, some of which required medical assistance. It was one of these seizures that led to his passing, which occurred in February of 2021.

Unusually, whereas many shows would steer clear, Alaskan Bush People relayed the circumstances of his passing. He was discovered on February 7th, having suffered a massive seizure, and we got to listen to the 911 call, from both sides, as the family and medical personnel struggled to save him. The remoteness of the Browns’ homestead proved a problem, and a helicopter was called in. However, they were unable to save him and Billy passed away, at the age of 68.

How Did Alaskan Bush People Mark Billy Brown’s Passing?

After relating the events leading up to his passing, a sizeable chunk of Season 13, Episode 8 of Alaskan Bush People, “One Last Dance, Da’,” was dedicated to remembering Billy. It showed the Brown family preparing for and conducting his funeral, with some touching tributes from all.

“I just wish he was here, I just wish I could talk to him again,” explained Bear Brown before adding that he was going to cut off his ponytail in honor of his late father. “I would at least like to send a piece of me with him,” he added.

The show continued on until Season 14, which aired in late 2022. At the time of writing, there’s been no official announcement as to whether it’ll get a Season 15.

And that’s what happened to Billy Bush on Alaskan Bush People.

Alaskan Bush People is available to stream on Discovery.

