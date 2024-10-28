Taking over a part from a legend is challenging for any actor, let alone a child. Well, that’s what Iain Armitage did when he started playing Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon. But what happened to Iain Armitage from Young Sheldon?

What Is Iain Armitage From Young Sheldon Up To Now?

While The Big Bang Theory fans became familiar with Armitage in 2017 when he got cast as a younger version of Jim Parson’s popular character, his career started much earlier than that. He had a YouTube channel where he would review and discuss theatre shows. After a few years of doing that, he made the jump to scripted TV, showing up where a lot of young actors get their start, Law & Order: SVU.

Playing a bit part wasn’t enough for Armitage, though, as his next role was on HBO’s Big Little Lies as Ziggy Chapman, the son of Shailene Woodley’s Jane Chapman. Clearly, Hollywood had its eyes on Armitage, and in March of 2017, he landed the role of a lifetime in Young Sheldon, which showcased Sheldon’s life in Texas before he moved to California and became the character everyone knows and loves.

For seven seasons, Armitage brought Sheldon to life alongside a great cast. However, despite the show being incredibly popular, it always had a short shelf life because Sheldon moved away and went to college earlier than most people, and the character and his actor hit that age in Season 7. That wasn’t all she wrote for the show’s cast, though, as CBS greenlit Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, a spinoff featuring a lot of Young Sheldon‘s characters.

Despite Sheldon’s family playing a major part in the series, Armitage has yet to show up in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. His character is mentioned, of course, but the young actor appears to be taking a break from acting. Fans can follow Armitage’s adventures on social media as he travels and focuses on school. He’s even been caught doing his fair share of mewing, proving that, while Sheldon may have trouble keeping up with social trends, his actor is as hip as they come.

And that’s what happened to Iain Armitage from Young Sheldon. If you’re interested in more, here’s when Young Sheldon Season 7 is going to hit Netflix.

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Netflix.

