The final season of Young Sheldon is over, with the finale airing on May 17, 2024, on CBS. However, not every fan watches the show on cable, as it has a second home on the streaming giant Netflix. So, when is Young Sheldon Season 7 coming to Netflix?

When Is Young Sheldon Season 7 Coming to Netflix?

Young Sheldon‘s final season does not currently have a Netflix drop date. However, based on when the previous seasons arrived, there’s a way to figure out a potential release window. It typically takes about nine months for the next season of Young Sheldon to arrive on Netflix, meaning fans can expect to be able to watch the end of the show in late 2024 or early 2025.

What Is Young Sheldon Season 7 About?

The last season of Young Sheldon features plenty of big moments for the Cooper family. Of course, the end of Season 6 sees a tornado tear apart Galveston, Texas, destroying Meemaw’s house in the process. But Sheldon and his mother, Mary, are all the way in Germany on a study abroad program, forcing them to make some tough choices.

Meanwhile, Georgie and Mandy have to look at taking the next step in the relationship, while Missy steps up in the absence of her mother. And then there’s George, who is looking to make a big change, but life, like always, throws a curveball that affects the entire family forever. It all leads to the series finale, which sees Sheldon begin the journey that will lead him to becoming the man fans know from The Big Bang Theory.

The first six seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming now on Netflix.

