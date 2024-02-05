Young Sheldon is full of interesting characters, such as Sheldon’s siblings, Georgie and Missy, and Meemaw. But the character who has the most in common with Sheldon is Paige Swanson. So, what happened to Paige in Young Sheldon?

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Paige in Young Sheldon?

Introduced in Season 2 of Young Sheldon, Paige is in one of Sheldon’s classes, and the two have difficulty getting along initially because of Sheldon’s social awkwardness and Paige’s competitiveness. They end up becoming rivals before Paige’s life changes dramatically, which forces her to revisit her relationship with Sheldon.

Paige’s parents get a divorce, and she starts to focus less on school. This confuses Sheldon because he can’t comprehend someone letting life get in the way of their studies. All of this comes to a head when Paige goes to visit Sheldon, who’s attending East Texas Tech. She informs Sheldon of her decision to leave school, and the next time the two see each other, Paige is trying to leave a party with an older guy after lying about her age.

Missy and Sheldon are able to stop Paige from making a mistake, but it drives a further wedge between her and Sheldon. Missy is there to give Paige a shoulder to cry on, though, and the two get in a lot of trouble when they steal Missy’s father’s truck and go on a road trip.

Related: Who Is Alex in Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe?

That is the last time Paige appears in Young Sheldon, but with Season 7 on the horizon, there’s still a chance that she will return, ready to get her life back together. However, Sheldon doesn’t mention her in The Big Bang Theory, so things could’ve gone from bad to worse for Paige, forcing Sheldon to cut her out of his life for good.

And that’s what happened to Paige in Young Sheldon.

The first six seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Netflix.