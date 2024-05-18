How To Complete The Urban Country BitLife Challenge

Another week, another fantastic challenge awaits you in BitLife. This week, we’ll be discussing how to complete the BitLife Urban Country Challenge, as well as all of the steps needed to complete it quickly and easily.

BitLife Urban Country Challenge Walkthrough

To complete the BitLife Urban Country Challenge as quickly as possible, you’ll need to work through the following challenges:

Be born a female in Louisiana

Become an R&B Artist

Release a platinum R&B album

Become a country musician after releasing a platinum R&B album

Release a platinum country album

If you’re hoping to participate in this challenge, you’ll need to purchase the Musician Job Pack. It’s unfortunate if you haven’t purchased it yet, but find out why you should buy it here, alongside all of the other best packs. I guess it’s time to act like Queen B and leave the hive for this challenge.

How To Be Born A Female in Lousiana in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To be born in Louisiana, you’ll need to know your geology rather well — or you can just cheat and check our page. To be born a female in Louisiana, you’ll want to select the United States as the Country, and New Orleans as the Place you’d like to be born. From here, it’s time to get singing.

How To Become an R&B Artist in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to hit the road and become a successful musician, you’ll need to first purchase the Musician Pack or the Job Pack from the BitLife store. If you’re not looking to spend any money, you can stop here — you won’t be able to complete this challenge without it.

Related: Is Bitizen Worth It in BitLife?

After you’ve purchased the Musician Job Pack, you’ll unlock a new menu under the Occupations tab on the main screen — Special Careers. You can either select a Solo Act or a Band, but for this challenge, we would recommend going in as a Solo Act. It will make things a little easier. If you’ve purchased Bitizen or God Mode, you can also make Musician your special talent to make this part of your career even easier. Become an artist, and get ready to sell plenty of albums.

How To Become a Platinum Selling Artist in BitLife

This is the hardest part, but thankfully you’ll have plenty of time in your life to achieve it. Start producing your own music, make sure that you’ve been working on your looks, and get ready to start releasing albums and singles. If you’re looking for a tip, be sure to name the albums yourself — I’ve had more luck getting higher-selling albums this way than using the randomly generated names.

Be sure to sign up for Social Media so you can promote yourself, as well as your solo career or band on a variety of different platforms. The more people know about you, the better chance you’ll have to succeed.

How To Become A Country Singer in BitLife

Much like becoming an R&B artist, you’ll just want to head back into the Occupation tab and select Musician. Find the type of album you’d like to work on and start pushing yourself to become the next big thing in the country scene. Make sure that you include your own twist on things, and you’ll be sure to achieve your dreams quickly.

And that’s all there is to this particular challenge. Make sure that you’re keeping up with everything that BitLife has to offer and find out how to unlock a variety of different ribbons in a new life, including the Loaded Ribbon.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

