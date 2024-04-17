How to Get a Loaded Ribbon in BitLife

They say that cash rules everything around me, but that phrase is even more important in BitLife. If you’re hoping to get the Loaded Ribbon, you’re going to need to strap in and start making bank quickly.

How to Get the Loaded Ribbon in BitLife

Image by Candywriter

To unlock the Loaded Ribbon at the end of your BitLife run, you’ll need to acquire and possess at least 20 million dollars. This sounds like a daunting task — and to be upfront with you, it is. There are a few ways that you can bring in that much cash, though:

Obtain a high-paying job, such as an Actor, Brain Surgeon, etc.

Rob plenty of banks and don’t get caught (if you do, escape and try for the Cunning Ribbon ).

). Run a business.

Be born into royalty.

Marry into money.

That’s the fun part about BitLife — you never know the cards that you’ll be dealt in life. Well, unless you’ve unlocked Bitizen and God Mode, then you can control things a bit more. But, if you’re not willing to drop the cash, give those options a try and keep on pushing until you’re a multi-millionaire.

Where To View Ribbons in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To locate all of the Ribbons that you’ve unlocked, head to the hamburger Menu (☰) at the top-left of the screen. From here, scroll down until you come to the Collectables subheading, and you’ll find Ribbons near the bottom of this list. Just click on the tab and you can see all of your accomplishments from previous lives.

No matter the cards that you’re dealt, BitLife is quite enjoyable once you get your bearings. Be sure to try and live your best life, and get rich while doing what you love.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

