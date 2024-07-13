How To Complete The Espresso BitLife Challenge

I’m working late, cuz I’m trying to complete this Espresso BitLife challenge. Let’s find out what we’ll need to do to bring this challenge to completion, with detailed steps that will walk you through it easily and quickly.

BitLife Espresso Challenge Walkthrough

If you’re looking to complete the BitLife Espresso challenge quickly and easily, you’ll need to do the following steps:

Be born in Pennsylvania

Become a barista

Break up with someone

Go on Vacation

Give an ex a Nintendo Switch

This is nowhere near as wild as some of the previous BitLife challenges we’ve had to go through, but it can still be slightly confusing to complete. Let’s go ahead and get started then, shall we?

How To Be Born in Pennsylvania in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

For this first part of the challenge, you can pick to be either a Male or Female. You’ll just need to ensure that you’re born in the right part of the world, and that would be Pennsylvania this time around. Select one of the following cities to be born in the right spot:

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Scranton

How To Become A Barista in BitLife

Becoming a Barista is rather easy in BitLife, all things considered. You’ll just need to occasionally check the Jobs board under the Occupations tab and see if the option is available. You won’t need any particular schooling or anything of the sort if you’re hoping to take this job on. Just apply and hope that you’re accepted right away; there’s a good chance that you will be.

How To Break Up With Someone in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Breaking up is hard to do, but sometimes, it’s exactly what needs to be done to keep the peace between two people. If you’ve found yourself in a relationship, you’ll want to head into the Relationships tab, select your current significant other, and select the option to break up. I recommend you try to stay friendly with them to complete the final part of this challenge easily.

How To Go On Vacation in BitLife

Going on Vacation may be one of the easiest parts of this challenge after being born. To go on a Vacation in BitLife, you’ll want to select the Activities tab and scroll down until you see the option to go on Vacation. Select where you’d like to go and how you’ll get there, and as long as you have the cash to make it happen, you’ll complete this step quickly and easily.

How To Gift an Ex a Nintendo Switch in BitLife

After breaking up with your significant other, it’s time to switch it up like Nintendo. Head into the Relationships tab, find the Ex to which you’d like to gift a Nintendo Switch, and select the Gift option. Select a Nintendo Switch and complete this challenge quickly and easily.

All in all, the BitLife Espresso challenge is one of the easiest that Candywriter has put out recently. If you happen to have the Challenge Vault add-on, you can work through previous challenges and earn even more rewards.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

