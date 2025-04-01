Ultimate Dungeon Leveling Class Tier List [With Reasons]

There are a few factors when it comes to the best class in Dungeon Leveling and they are early-mid-late game, solo or in a team, and PVP vs PVE. I’ll mostly be focusing on ranking classes PVE based on their overall usefulness in a team mid to late game though I’ll mention soloing from time to time. Here’s my Dungeon Leveling class tier list.

Best Dungeon Leveling Class

This Dungeon Leveling tier-list will rank classes from S-Tier to C-Tier based on how powerful and must-have they are for mid-to-late game. Note that best damage doesn’t equal best class. The Wizard is the best damage class but with no Healer/Tank you’ll die before the raid ends. I won’t be focusing on PVP, just PVE and I’ll provide ranking reasons for each class below. Also, note that if you’re starting out I highly recommend just picking any class that looks cool to you and don’t worry about this tier list until the later stages of the game. If you’re a solo player, I’ll also mention how good this class is for playing alone.

S-Tier Dungeon Leveling Classes

Class Ranking Reason Is It Good for Solo?

Tank For Late game a Tank is a must-have to taunt and stun a group of enemies and get them of the DPS’s and Healer’s back so that they can focus on fulfilling their respective roles. Like in any MMORPG, you need pressure of you and Tanks provide the down-time for you to get into position, damage enemies, and to recharge yourself. They’re also the most difficult class to kill and once you get some Life Steal you’ll be unkillable. Once you get Life Steal this becomes a decent class to solo with if you pull enemies in one spot and stun and damage them. Just note that you lack damage compared to the Warrior.

Healer It’s a similar case for the Healer as well as for the Tank. You can play without a Healer in the early stages but as you start climbing the mid to late-game it’s a no brainer MUST-HAVE. Enemy AOEs will clip you even if you avoid damage or have a tank and potions run out so you’ll need a Healer in every single raid to keep your team both healthy and alive. Absolutely not.

A-Tier Dungeon Leveling Classes

Class Ranking Reason Is It Good for Solo?

Wizard This is the best DPS class in the game due to incredible base damage on their spells as well as massive AOEs. Fireball and Lighting Chains are your best options and you’ll out damage any Warrior, Assassin and Ranger easily. That said you depend on your Tanks to pull of this damage and you get even crazier with subclasses. Wizard is really good to solo with in the early game since you can blast away and one shot groups of foes. As you get closer to the end game you start to struggle without a tank so it’s not the best solo mid-to-late game.

Warrior Warrior is the sweet spot between good DPS and decent surviavability with Life Steal. You have in-built Life Steal but you can also get it via other means to become a powerful front-line for your team. Your damage is weaker than Wizard but still you’re much more useful than an Assassin or Ranger to help your Tank out and keep enemies off the Wizard. One of the best solo classes in the game due to in-built life steal, great close-range AOE damage and decent tankiness.

B-Tier Dungeon Leveling Classes

Class Ranking Reason Is It Good for Solo?

Assassin I’ve been in groups with some insanely skilled Assassins that really showcase the power of this class so it’s highly skill-based more than the other classes. You have powerful skills but you lack sustain and defense so you have to set them up in a smart way to get A or S-Tier value. If not, you’re playing a subpar class that might be even C-Tier in some cases. One of the most fun classes to play solo but you’ll need practice to use your skills well and a lot of Mana for them so it’s on the weaker end once you run out of Mana potions. Either that, or you can wait a lot between rooms for Mana to come back.

Ranger (Mid Game) In the early to mid-game Rangers are decently strong with good DPS and are generally safe. You can output decent damage but you start to struggle with AOE skills as you climb the levels. If you can learn to kite well with hit-n-run tactics you can do some great solo runs early-to-mid game but like the Wizard you soon start needing a Tank so their solo effectiveness falls off.

C-Tier Dungeon Leveling Classes

Class Ranking Reason

Ranger (Late Game) The worst DPS class in the late-game due to a lack of good AOE damage skills. A Wizard can out DPS you with a single spell, the Assassin deals more damage with some multi-target potential, and the Warrior is an off-Tank at this point. You’re just not as optimal as the other classes but it’s still fun to play.

