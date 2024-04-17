Is Bitizen Worth It in BitLife?

If you’re a proud member of the BitLife family, it may be time for you to become a Bitizen. You may be wondering what this means, and if it’s worth it — let’s dive in and find out if it truly is.

What is a Bitizen in BitLife?

Becoming a bonified Bitizen comes with a variety of benefits, but one of the main features here is the removal of ads. While I’ve been playing BitLife on and off for quite a while now, the number of ads that tend to pop up in a regular gameplay session is teetering on unbearable — likely to push more players to become Bitizens. You’ll also unlock some extra features, including:

Continuing your Generational line when a character passes away.

Get to interact with your Teachers and Bosses to increase your Relationships with them.

Salon and Spa to work on Body & Mind Wellness to keep your character feeling good.

More pets to unlock.

Dark mode & more.

If you’ve been turned away from the game at this point because of the sheer number of ads, I can’t blame you. Mobile game ads are always interesting to say the least, bordering between something risque or something silly. Getting rid of them so you can keep up on the BitLife grind may not be the worst option.

How Much Does Bitizen Cost in BitLife?

If you’re hoping to get your hands on this, you’ll need to pony up $7.99 or the equivalent in your currency. With the sheer number of ads that are starting to appear in this game, it could almost be worth it in and upon itself. There is another option available for mega-fans of BitLife, however: the God Mode bundle.

God Mode will allow you to customize everything about your run to your exact specifications. This could be great if you’re hoping to complete specific Challenges that appear during the weekends, or it could just be a fun way to mess around with a run to make things all the more interesting.

As the name suggests, you’ll have the ability to become the God of your BitLife world. If you’re hoping to hold more power than you’ve ever held in your real life, consider spending the extra cash and picking up this bundle. For $12.98, this could be the best money spent on the game to date.

Should You Purchase Bitizen In BitLife?

If you’re a BitLife mega-fan and can’t imagine not jumping into the fun, it’s worth the money. While $7.99 is a little steep for an in-game purchase for a mobile game, the fact that you’ll never have to sit through a 30-second ad after doing what feels like three actions can make it the best thing since sliced bread. If you’ve got the cash, I would suggest getting the Bundle pack so you can customize your run and make completing Weekly Challenges all the easier, as well.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

