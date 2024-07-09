All Leafing Through the Past Answers in FFXIV Dawntrail

At the closing moments of the FFXIV Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests, you’ll be faced with the Leafing Through the Past quest where you must solve some simple puzzles and questions to continue your progress, and here are the solutions to them. Spoilers ahead!

All Leafing Through the Past Quest Answers in FFXIV Dawntrail

The Level 100 Quest Leafing Through the Past brings you to the insides of the Asyle Volcane zone of Living Memory, where you learn more about Krile’s past and her people. But at a certain moment, you’ll need to solve a small puzzle for the Mechanical Guide to let you continue. The first puzzle will be found in the second room, where you can find the braziers.

Each of them tells you a different tale about the Milala’s past, and it’s up to you to light up only the braziers with correct statements about their tale, which are only two. When you get to the “Speak with the mechanical guide after lighting the correct braziers” step, light up those braziers in any order:

Brazier of Eternal Summer

Brazier of Calculations

Screenshot by The Escapist

Speak with the guide and he’ll validate your answer, leading you to the next area: a room filled with various different masks placed across the walls. Your final challenge (yeah, it was short) is to identify how many different masks are here. While they’re quite similar, many of them are different types. Speak with the guide to give him your final answer, which is:

Four.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You could also ask your companions, but none will give you the right answer, although G’raha came quite close. With this, you can finally proceed to the next few steps. You’re almost at the end of the expansion’s MSQ, so it’s time to give that final push to start your journey on the endgame for Dawntrail, finally.

FFXIV Dawntrail is available now.

