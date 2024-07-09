How to Beat the Pyromaniac in The First Descendant

The Pyromaniac is a boss that is unforgiving in the damage it deals around the arena in The First Descendant. To help you get to the next zone in the story, this guide will cover how you can take down the flaming Colossus with ease.

How to Defeat the Pyromaniac in The First Descendant

Frost damage is your best counter to the Pyromaniac. On the other hand, fire and electric damage are going to be a detriment against the Colossus. I recommend using any frost modules that you can muster up, or simply run standard damage. Once you have the type of damage ready to go, it’s time to start building up the rest of your mods.

Weakness and critical damage are going to be your best friends in this fight. Not only does the Pyromaniac have tons of AOE damage to worry about, like the Dead Bride, but water in the arena will also damage you. That means you need to jump around platforms to stay safe while also dealing damage in between movements. Modules that are based on weakness damage are going to ensure that you can burst the boss down before the timer runs out.

Tips to Beat the Pyromaniac in The First Descendant:

Use Frost effects to deal as much damage as possible.

Avoid the water in the arena.

Make sure to dodge any ground attacks from the sword.

Avoid the circular chains on the ground at all costs.

Shoot the Fire Amplifier in his back to stop the Frenzy.

As for weak points, your best options are the shoulders and the core cover. Once those are destroyed, focus your efforts on the core of the boss and the sensors on its head. Before you know it, the shields will be shredded and the flame Colossus will be destroyed.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

