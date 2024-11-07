Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes (November 2024)

Updated: November 6, 2024 The global version is available now and we looked for new codes!

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga series, so naturally any video game with the IP is going to be a hit. To help kickstart your journey, here’s a complete list of all redeemable codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes (Working)

All codes listed below can be redeemed for in-game rewards:

JJKCODE: Beacon of Recollection Bits x10,000, JP x10,000

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes (Expired)

The codes below can no longer be redeemed:

ET6ICXJDZQ1

Y8ZFXMWA

GJBEUNDQ

YT0KC2LD3P

19VT36R5Y

7LK2H48F

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

To redeem your codes in the game, follow this step-by-step process:

Complete the in-game tutorial and you’ll have full menu functionality. Click on the Menu button in the bottom right corner. In the menu, click on the Code button in the bottom right corner. Enter your code and click Confirm. Check your mailbox from the home screen to claim your rewards.

And that’s pretty much it. That does it for our list of codes for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our reroll guide and character tier list.

