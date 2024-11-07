Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Tier List (November 2024)

There are tons of characters to check out and experiment with in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, but if you’re free-to-play, you need to allocate your resources wisely. Here’s our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list to help you out.

Recommended Videos

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Character Tier List

Do note that this tier list is subject to change as the developers roll out patches and updates to include new characters and change existing ones. For now, though, here are the best SSR characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

Tier Characters S Satoru Gojo (The Strongest)

Nobara Kugisaki (Girl of Steel)

Okkotsu Yuta (TBD) A Yuji Itadori (Cursed Energy Black Flash)

Toge Inumaki (Compelling Cursed Speech) B Kento Nanami (Ratio Technique)

Panda (Don’t Blame the Doll)

Megumi Fushiguro (Inherited Cursed Technique)

Suguru Geto (TBD) C Maki Zenin (Rebellious Failure)

Aoi Todo (Memories of Friendship)

Satoru Gojo (The Strongest): Gojo is the strongest sorcerer in-universe, so it stands to reason that he’d be strong in Phantom Parade too. He gets Attack Immunity at the start of battle, and his Ultimate Effect increases his and his combo ally’s Break Damage while dealing incredible AoE damage to foes. Add on his crazy DPS percentages in his basic kit, and you’ve got one of the most powerful DPS characters in the game.

Gojo is the strongest sorcerer in-universe, so it stands to reason that he’d be strong in Phantom Parade too. He gets Attack Immunity at the start of battle, and his Ultimate Effect increases his and his combo ally’s Break Damage while dealing incredible AoE damage to foes. Add on his crazy DPS percentages in his basic kit, and you’ve got one of the most powerful DPS characters in the game. Nobara Kugisaki (Girl of Steel): Nobara’s whole gimmick is sticking her foes with nails, and as their Nail Count increases, so too does her damage. She gets a crit rate boost at the start of battle, and also deals even more damage as her HP gets lower. Not that she’ll always get to that point, though, as her damage numbers are pretty insane.

At the time of writing, Yuta hasn’t been added to the global version of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade just yet, but from what we’ve seen of the JP client, he also looks set to be yet another top tier DPS character.

Best SR Characters

Of course, it’s pretty much impossible for F2P players to fill out their roster with just SSR characters from the start, so we do need to go over some strong SR picks as well.

Masamichi Yaga (Ariadne’s Thread Educator)

Kento Nanami (Ex-Office Worked Turned Jujutsu Sorcerer)

Neither Yaga nor Nanami have auto skills, but they can both buff the damage for their entire party. Yaga edges out Nanami just a little bit, as he also has the added advantage of debuffing foes by lowering their attack. Either character would be a solid choice for the support role in your party.

And that does it for our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and reroll guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy