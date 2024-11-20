Best Team & Party in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade (November 2024)

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has quite a varied roster of characters for you to choose from, which can make team-building a little tricky. That’s where we come in. Here’s the best team and party setup in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

Best Team in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

I’ll get right into it. The best team you can make right now in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade consists of Satoru Gojo (The Strongest), Masamichi Yaga (Ariadne’s Thread Educator), Megumi Fushiguro (Incomplete Domain), and Nobara Kugisaki (Girl of Steel).

Here’s how you should arrange them when you’re forming your party:

Position Character Role 1 Masamichi Yaga (Ariadne’s Thread Educator) Debuffer 2 Megumi Fushiguro (Incomplete Domain) Debuffer/DPS 3 Satoru Gojo (The Strongest) DPS 4 Nobara Kugisaki (Girl of Steel) DPS Backup Yuji Itadori (Cursed Energy Black Flash) DPS

Here’s how the party works. You open with Masamichi and Megumi debuffing your foes. Both of them have powerful command skills that can greatly increase the amount of damage that your enemies take. After that, you just hit them as hard as you can with Gojo and Nobara, who are currently the best DPS characters in the game.

I’ve also listed Yuji as a backup DPS character here just in case you’re unable to finish the battle before Gojo leaves. That being said, you should be able to clear most content within just seven turns before Emergency kicks in.

Possible Replacements

Aside from Masamichi, who’s an SR character in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, getting the rest of the lineup can be very tricky. Here are some possible replacements for Megumi:

Kento Nanami (Ex-Office Worker Turned Jujutsu Sorcerer)

Kaito Yuki (The Resolve of Being a Sorcerer)

Kaito Yuki (Cursed Technique Boost)

The SR versions of Nanami and Yuki, as well as the R version of Yuki, are all powerful Enhancement type characters that will buff your party. If you happen to be missing Megumi, swap any of them in instead.

And that’s all you need to know about the best teams and parties in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and progression guide.

