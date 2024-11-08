Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Complete Leveling & Progression Guide

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is a free-to-play mobile game based on the popular manga and anime IP. If you’re F2P, you’ll need to know how to play as efficiently as possible. To help with that, here’s our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade progression guide.

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Progression Guide

Like with most other gacha games, your goal is progress through the main story of Phantom Parade as quickly as possible, while also making sure that your team is optimized properly. This article will go over all of the things you should do right from the start when you first create your account. There are three main ways of powering up your party, as listed below:

By increasing a character’s level and rank

By enhancing a character’s Grade

By equipping and leveling up Recollection Bits

We’ll go over all three aspects as we get into the things you should be doing in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

Complete Your Rerolls and Summons

The rerolling process in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is pretty obnoxious, but the good news is that the game gives you a free Redrawable Gacha Ticket to let you choose any character you want from the general pool. Use the Ticket and get yourself Satoru Gojo.

After that, collect all of your rewards and easy missions, and use your Cubes to summon on the rate-up banner. Your goal here isn’t to get SSR Yuji, as he isn’t really all that powerful in the meta, but to get the SR versions of Nanami and Yaga. Yaga is non-negotiable, as he’s the best debuffer in the game. If you can’t get SR Nanami, the R or SR versions of Yuki will work as well.

Nanami and Yuki are Enhancement characters in the game, which means that they’ll buff your party. Your party formation should look something like this: Yaga, Gojo, Naname/Yuki, followed by an Attacker of your choice, and a Defender of your choice in the backup slot.

Push Through the Main Story

After that, your next goal should be to try to push through as much of the main story as possible. As you’re doing this, make sure to keep leveling up your characters, and prioritize leveling up Gojo, Yaga, and your Enhancement character.

Don’t neglect the Grade Enhancement option either, as this improves their skills, stats, and also increases their level cap.

Farm for Grade Enhancement Materials

When you eventually reach a wall in your main story progression, it’s time to look at Grade Enhancement again. At this point, you’ve likely hit the level cap with Gojo, so you’ll want to power him up some more. You should have unlocked new material farm missions by pushing through the story, so take a look at Gojo’s Grade Enhancement tab, see what materials you need, then click on them to find the stages you need to farm.

The good news is that if you get a 3-star rating on a stage, you can just sweep it without having to play out the battle. Enhance your party’s Grades as much as possible, then continue pushing through the main story.

Farm for Beacons

As you’re doing this, you’ll likely also hit a bottleneck in your Beacons of Training. Keep pushing through the main story until you unlock the training quests, which lets you farm for resources for exp, as well as leveling materials for your Recollection Bits. Focus on experience first, and try to get everyone to their level caps.

Level Up Recollection Bits

Next up, it’s time to finally start looking at Recollection Bits. Make sure every character is at least equipped with one Recollection Bit, and then prioritize leveling them up for Gojo, Yaga, and your Enhancement character.

Similar to the Beacons of Training, you can also farm for Recollection Bit materials through the training quests. Spend all your AP on this to give your party another huge power boost, then continue pushing the main story.

Dispatch and Stroll

After clearing chapter 3 of the main story quests in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, you should have unlocked the Dispatch feature and the Cursed Strolls. These are the idle game components of Phantom Parade, and essentially, you’ll send out characters to explore areas, then come back later to collect free resources.

Be sure to check back in with these regularly so your resources don’t get capped. You’ll get plenty of Grade Enhancement materials, as well as leveling resources to keep your party going.

Events

Eventually, even after doing all of that, you’ll hit a wall in your main story progression. At this point, it becomes a daily grind where you have to focus on farming stages to power up your party. While you’re doing that, it’s also worth looking at the Events tab to complete those missions and quests as well.

The events will usually reward you with even more resources and Cubes, which are used for pulling on the gacha banner. Mix this in with your daily grind, and you’ll be able to continue progressing.

And that does it for our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade progression guide. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

