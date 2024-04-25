Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail. This image is part of an article about the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail.
Image Source: Hoyoverse
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Honkai Star Rail Codes (April 2024)

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 12:08 am

Honkai Star Rail codes are an excellent way to get a few more resources without either spending money or playing the game. It’s truly the most free part of the free-to-play game, and if you like getting things without spending money, and you should, then they’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Honkai Star Rail Codes List

First up, let’s go over all of the standard Honkai Star Rail codes, which we get the odd new one of randomly, usually without warning. Below are all of the ones that are currently active, and they’re all single-use and give you some in-game items.

  • GOODFORTUNE: Use for 3 Lost Gold Fragment
  • NSRPJRNHVEMX: Use for 3000 Credits and 1 Potato Fries Sunday
  • QBJTY77MN9T7: Use for 20,000 Credits
  • 5AJTZPPMN8VB: Use for 100 Stellar Jade
  • BTKBH6P47B77: Use for 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits
  • ST3SHPNLNTN3: Use for 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits
  • STARRAILGIFT: Use for 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler’s Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, and 10,000 Credits
  • LUCKYGAME: Use for 3 Condensed Aether
  • ALLORNOTHING: Use for 1 All or Nothing Lucky Wheel consumable and 10,000 Credits
  • CHARMEDONE: Use for 4 Adventure Log
  • HSR1YEAR: Use for 1 All or Nothing Lucky Wheel consumable and 5000 Credits
  • 0327CARNIVAL: Use for 2 Sour Dreams Soft Candy and 5000 Credits
  • MOREPEACH: Use for 3 Traveler’s Guide and 2 Sour Dreams Soft Candy

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Livestream Codes

As with every livestream from Hoyoverse that announces a new patch, we’ll get three new codes, each of which will grant 100 Stellar Jades, and another bonus item. We’ll update this section as soon as the live steam announces them, but keep in mind that you need to enter these as soon as possible to avoid them timing out.

How To Redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail

If you want to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail, and we’re assuming you do, then the easiest way for most people is to copy one of the codes above, and then head on over to the Honkai Star Rail code redeem website, log in, select your server, and the paste the code in and hit redeem. The rewards will hit your in-game mailbox within a couple of minutes.

You can also do this in-game if you want to. Once in the game, open up your main menu, click the three little dots next to your profile name, then click redemption code. You can then put the code in, and you’ll be rewarded with stuff shortly. Easy.

Post Tag:
Honkai: Star Rail
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
An image showing the player character facing a Mega Sloth in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Weapon upgrade screen in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
An image showing the player character facing a Mega Sloth in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Weapon upgrade screen in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 25, 2024
Author
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.