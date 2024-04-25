All Honkai Star Rail Codes (April 2024)

Honkai Star Rail codes are an excellent way to get a few more resources without either spending money or playing the game. It’s truly the most free part of the free-to-play game, and if you like getting things without spending money, and you should, then they’ve got you covered.

All Honkai Star Rail Codes List

First up, let’s go over all of the standard Honkai Star Rail codes, which we get the odd new one of randomly, usually without warning. Below are all of the ones that are currently active, and they’re all single-use and give you some in-game items.

GOODFORTUNE : Use for 3 Lost Gold Fragment

: Use for 3 Lost Gold Fragment NSRPJRNHVEMX : Use for 3000 Credits and 1 Potato Fries Sunday

: Use for 3000 Credits and 1 Potato Fries Sunday QBJTY77MN9T7 : Use for 20,000 Credits

: Use for 20,000 Credits 5AJTZPPMN8VB : Use for 100 Stellar Jade

: Use for 100 Stellar Jade BTKBH6P47B77 : Use for 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits

: Use for 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits ST3SHPNLNTN3 : Use for 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits

: Use for 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT : Use for 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler’s Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, and 10,000 Credits

: Use for 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler’s Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, and 10,000 Credits LUCKYGAME : Use for 3 Condensed Aether

: Use for 3 Condensed Aether ALLORNOTHING : Use for 1 All or Nothing Lucky Wheel consumable and 10,000 Credits

: Use for 1 All or Nothing Lucky Wheel consumable and 10,000 Credits CHARMEDONE : Use for 4 Adventure Log

: Use for 4 Adventure Log HSR1YEAR : Use for 1 All or Nothing Lucky Wheel consumable and 5000 Credits

: Use for 1 All or Nothing Lucky Wheel consumable and 5000 Credits 0327CARNIVAL : Use for 2 Sour Dreams Soft Candy and 5000 Credits

: Use for 2 Sour Dreams Soft Candy and 5000 Credits MOREPEACH: Use for 3 Traveler’s Guide and 2 Sour Dreams Soft Candy

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Livestream Codes

As with every livestream from Hoyoverse that announces a new patch, we’ll get three new codes, each of which will grant 100 Stellar Jades, and another bonus item. We’ll update this section as soon as the live steam announces them, but keep in mind that you need to enter these as soon as possible to avoid them timing out.

How To Redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail

If you want to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail, and we’re assuming you do, then the easiest way for most people is to copy one of the codes above, and then head on over to the Honkai Star Rail code redeem website, log in, select your server, and the paste the code in and hit redeem. The rewards will hit your in-game mailbox within a couple of minutes.

You can also do this in-game if you want to. Once in the game, open up your main menu, click the three little dots next to your profile name, then click redemption code. You can then put the code in, and you’ll be rewarded with stuff shortly. Easy.

