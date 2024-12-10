The second set of Story Quests for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 is here. You’ll need to travel all over the map to learn more about the events taking place this season, but one challenge is tougher than the others. Here’s how to locate Daigo’s underground hidden workshop in Fortnite.

Where To Find Daigo’s Underground Hidden Workshop in Fortnite

After completing the first two challenges, which see you talk to Kendo once again and investigate a Portal, the third one will ask you to find a location hidden on the map. The only information you get from the game is that it’s somewhere in Masked Meadows, which is one of the most popular POIs in Chapter 6, Season 1. So, be sure to loot up before attempting to finish this Quest, as other players will be ready to send you back to the lobby.

Once you arrive in Masked Meadows, head to the large building in the north area of the map. It stands several stories high, but this challenge asks you to investigate what’s beneath it. Look for one of the openings on the ground level of the building and enter it. Keep following the path until you go down far enough and find a room full of goodies. There are machines, masks, and so much more. This is Daigo’s underground hidden workshop in Fortnite, but there are a few things you have to interact with before heading off to do another challenge.

This Quest is actually a two-parter, and the game will instruct you to investigate three items in the workshop to earn your XP. Use the icons with the exclamation point inside to guide your way and find the items. It’s really not all that tough, as the items are sitting right next to one another, but be careful, as other players are sure to be after the same thing you are. So, don’t waste any time gathering loot or deciding on what heals you want to stack; interact with the items and get out of dodge.

If you did everything right, you can turn your attention to Stage 4, which asks you to collect a Fire Oni Mask or a Void Oni Mask.

And that’s how to locate Daigo’s underground hidden workshop in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

