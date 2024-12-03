Completing the Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 isn’t for the faint of heart. They’re tough and test your patience. However, if you can get through the first couple, it’s pretty smooth sailing. Here’s how to place Spirit Charms to learn about magic in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How To Place Spirit Charms To Learn About Magic in Fortnite

After speaking to Kendo about the Demon invasion and damaging some of the baddies from the underworld, Fortnite will send you on a mission that asks you to travel all over the map and place Spirit Charms. They appear as small translucent statues and aren’t hard to miss. Here’s where to find them:

West of Lost Lake

East of Nightshift Forest

North of Shogun’s Solitude

South of Foxy Floodgate

South of Brutal Boxcars

Magic Mosses (x3)

South of Demon’s Dojo

West of Seaport City

South of Shining Span

South of Hopeful Heights

Once you locate one of the Spirit Charms in Fortnite, all you have to do is walk up and interact with it. However, rather than landing at one that’s sort of isolated, you should land at a POI that gives you easy access to three, as that’s how many it takes to complete the challenge. After looking at the map, it’s clear that Magic Mosses is the best spot since there are three Spirit Charms nearby.

However, while Magic Mosses may seem like a walk in the park, the other thing you have to consider is that other players will have the same idea as you and head to the POI. So, it might be a good idea to land at Flooded Frogs and loot up before heading into Magic Mosses. After all, the Spirit Charms aren’t going anywhere.

Related: All Sprites & Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & How They Work

With all that information in your back pocket, all you have to do is get some decent loot and start your mission. It’s a good idea to keep your head on a swivel, though, as it seems like enemy players in Chapter 6 feel no remorse after eliminating someone just trying to complete a challenge.

And that’s how to place Spirit Charms to learn about magic in Fortnite. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy