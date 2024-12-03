Forgot password
Video Games
How To Place Spirit Charms To Learn About Magic in Fortnite

Jackson Hayes
Published: Dec 3, 2024

Completing the Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 isn’t for the faint of heart. They’re tough and test your patience. However, if you can get through the first couple, it’s pretty smooth sailing. Here’s how to place Spirit Charms to learn about magic in Fortnite.

How To Place Spirit Charms To Learn About Magic in Fortnite

Spirit Charm map in Fortnite.

After speaking to Kendo about the Demon invasion and damaging some of the baddies from the underworld, Fortnite will send you on a mission that asks you to travel all over the map and place Spirit Charms. They appear as small translucent statues and aren’t hard to miss. Here’s where to find them:

  • West of Lost Lake
  • East of Nightshift Forest
  • North of Shogun’s Solitude
  • South of Foxy Floodgate
  • South of Brutal Boxcars
  • Magic Mosses (x3)
  • South of Demon’s Dojo
  • West of Seaport City
  • South of Shining Span
  • South of Hopeful Heights

Once you locate one of the Spirit Charms in Fortnite, all you have to do is walk up and interact with it. However, rather than landing at one that’s sort of isolated, you should land at a POI that gives you easy access to three, as that’s how many it takes to complete the challenge. After looking at the map, it’s clear that Magic Mosses is the best spot since there are three Spirit Charms nearby.

However, while Magic Mosses may seem like a walk in the park, the other thing you have to consider is that other players will have the same idea as you and head to the POI. So, it might be a good idea to land at Flooded Frogs and loot up before heading into Magic Mosses. After all, the Spirit Charms aren’t going anywhere.

Related: All Sprites & Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & How They Work

With all that information in your back pocket, all you have to do is get some decent loot and start your mission. It’s a good idea to keep your head on a swivel, though, as it seems like enemy players in Chapter 6 feel no remorse after eliminating someone just trying to complete a challenge.

And that’s how to place Spirit Charms to learn about magic in Fortnite.  If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67