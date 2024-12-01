All Sprites & Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & How They Work

No season of Fortnite is complete without a little magic. Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters is getting that out of the way early by dropping new items called Sprites and Boons. Here are all the Sprites and Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 and how they work.

All Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & What They Do

Players will come across Sprites all over the Fortnite map. They appear as small creatures and offer players different kinds of abilities. Here are the three different Sprites in the game and what they can do:

Earth Sprite Feeding this Sprite items will make it happy, and it will offer players a reward in exchange for their kindness.

Air Sprite Tossing this Sprite will create a vortex that allows players to redeploy or cause their enemies all kinds of problems by damaging their builds.

Water Sprite When a player adds this Sprite to their inventory, they gain access to the ultimate healing item, with the creature healing both shield and health.



How To Turn Sprites Into Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

While Sprites are plenty useful on their own, taking them to one of the Sprite Shrines on the map has a chance to make them even better. Revitalizing a Sprite will give players access to the different Boons that are now in the game. Also available after killing bosses or opening chests, Boons bestow players with great power. Here are all of the Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1:

Wind Boon Players will be able to move faster while having this Boon, but only while their Pickaxe is out.

Void Boon With this Boon in the inventory, nearby enemies will be marked after a player is eliminated.

Water Boon Players with this Boon, as well as any nearby team members, gain health and shield while swimming.

Fire Boon Having this Boon allows players to reload their guns faster.



The best part about Boons is that, even when players die, their Boons remain once they’re rebooted. That will make a huge difference and make it a lot easier to choose which Reboot Card to go after when squads find themselves in a pinch. It may lead to some arguments, but players smart enough to go after the Boons should be rewarded.

And that’s all the Sprites and Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 and how they work.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

