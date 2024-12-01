With Chapter 2 Remix in the books, it’s time for everyone to turn their attention to Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters. It’s set to change Battle Royale in some massive ways, including adding several movement features. Here’s how to Wall Kick in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

How To Wall Kick in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

The trailer for Chapter 6, Season 1 reveals four new movement types: Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Scramble, and Wall Kick. However, only one, Wall Kick, will have a massive effect on the combat aspect of Battle Royale. See, it allows you to use your momentum to leap off a wall and into the air in the direction of your choosing to gain an advantage over your opponent. Unfortunately, pulling off the new animation is a bit tougher than it looks.

The most important part of pulling off a Wall Kick in Fortnite is to ensure that there’s a wall on either side of you; you won’t be able to do it while running at a wall in front of you. Once that requirement is met, using the jump button to hit the wall will launch you into the air and allow you to launch above enemies.

How To Defend Against Wall Kicks in Fortnite

With the Wall Jump set to become a major part of Fortnite, it’s important to know how to prepare for it. The first thing to remember is to keep your head on a swivel; while there have been plenty of items in Fortnite that launch players in the air, there’s never been a way for players to do it at will, meaning a change in mindset is necessary. Leaning on shotguns will also be important, as it will be much harder to adjust to a player in the air while using an SMG or AR.

The best way to defend against a Wall Kick, however, is to do one yourself. Of course, it will take some time to add it to your regular movement rotation, but it will be more than worth it when all of the sweats are unable to get the upper hand when it matters the most.

And that’s how to Wall Kick in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

