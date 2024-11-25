Fortnite and Epic Games have ramped up their crossovers and collabs since its initial release in 2017. In those seven years, there’s been a large number of IPs that have appeared in the game, so here is a list of all of them in order of release.

Recommended Videos

All Fortnite Collabs and Crossovers in Order of Release

Below, you can find a chart briefly detailing all the Fortnite collabs and crossovers, arranged by the skins and events in the game, the IP that the collaboration is related to (Marvel, DC, celebrity, etc.), and the chapter/season in which the collaboration or crossover made its debut. This list has been updated to include the latest collaborations as of November 2024 in Chapter 2 Remix, and it will continue to be updated accordingly.

Related: When Is the Juice WRLD Concert in Fortnite?

In-Game Events/Skins/Items IP Collaboration Chapter and Season Infinity Gauntlet Game Mode Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Season 4 NFL National Football League Season 6 Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emote Ralph Breaks the Internet Season 6 Marshmello Bundle and Concert Marshmello Season 7 Avengers: Endgame Limited Time Mode Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Season 8 Star-Lord and Black Widow Skins Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Season 8 John Wick Skin & Emote John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Season 9 Chief Hopper & Demogorgon Stranger Things Season 9 Jordan Air Jordan Season 9 Major Lazer Bundle Major Lazer Season X Pandora Borderlands 3 Season X Batman and Catwoman DC Comics Season X Live at Risky Star Wars Chapter 2: Season 1 Ninja Ninja Chapter 2: Season 1 Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Skin DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 1 Deadpool Marvel Chapter 2: Season 2 Travis Scott’s Astronomical Travis Scott Chapter 2: Season 2 Punk’d Risky Reels Screening Punk’d Chapter 2: Season 2 Houseparty Houseparty Chapter 2: Season 2 Tenet Trailer Screening Tenet Chapter 2: Season 3 Aquaman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 3 Captain America Marvel Chapter 2: Season 3 Black Manta DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 3 Loserfruit Loserfruit Chapter 2: Season 3 Nexus War Marvel Chapter 2: Season 4 Rocket League Llama-Rama Rocket League Chapter 2: Season 4 Ghostbusters Ghostbusters Chapter 2: Season 4 Party Trooper J Balvin Chapter 2: Season 4 Lachlan Lachlan Chapter 2: Season 4 The Last Laugh Bundle DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 4 The Mandalorian Star Wars Chapter 2: Season 5 Kratos God of War Chapter 2: Season 5 Master Chief Halo Chapter 2: Season 5 Daryl Dixon & Michonne Skins The Walking Dead Chapter 2: Season 5 Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack Marvel Chapter 2: Season 5 Green Arrow DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 5 TheGrefg TheGrefg Chapter 2: Season 5 Predator Predator Chapter 2: Season 5 Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Chapter 2: Season 5 The Flash DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 5 TRON: Legacy TRON Chapter 2: Season 5 Ryu and Chun-Li Street Fighter Chapter 2: Season 5 Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph Alien Chapter 2: Season 5 LazarBeam LazarBeam Chapter 2: Season 5 Ant-Man Marvel Chapter 2: Season 5 Raven DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 6 Lara Croft Tomb Raider Chapter 2: Season 6 Rebirth Harley Quinn Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021 Rocket League Chapter 2: Season 6 Aloy Horizon Zero Dawn Chapter 2: Season 6 Neymar Jr. Neymar Chapter 2: Season 6 Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Beast Boy DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 6 Catwoman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 NBA National Basketball Association Chapter 2: Season 6 Kelsier Mistborn Chapter 2: Season 6 Deathstroke Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Armored Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 7 Rick Sanchez Rick and Morty Chapter 2: Season 7 Superman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Guggimon Superplastic Chapter 2: Season 7 Harry Kane and Marco Reus UEFA Euro 2020 Chapter 2: Season 7 Thanos Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Loki Laufeyson Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 LeBron James and Space Jam LeBron James

Space Jam: A New Legacy Chapter 2: Season 7 Bugha Bugha Chapter 2: Season 7 Ferrari Ferrari Chapter 2: Season 7 Gidedguy Gildedguy Chapter 2: Season 7 Bloodsport DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Rift Tour Ariana Grande Chapter 2: Season 7 Cammy and Guile Street Fighter Chapter 2: Season 7 Gamora Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Dude Free Guy Chapter 2: Season 7 Wonder Woman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Mecha Morty Rick and Morty Chapter 2: Season 7 J Balvin J Balvin Chapter 2: Season 7 March Through Time TIME Chapter 2: Season 7 Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) Bad Boys Chapter 2: Season 7 Shang-Chi Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Carnage Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Janky Superplastic Chapter 2: Season 8 Balenciaga Balenciaga Chapter 2: Season 8 Eddie Brock Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Frankenstein’s Monster Universal Chapter 2: Season 8 Rick Grimes The Walking Dead Chapter 2: Season 8 KAWS Skeleton Kaws Chapter 2: Season 8 Paul Atreides & Chani Dune Chapter 2: Season 8 Spacefarer Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Chapter 2: Season 8 The Mummy Universal Chapter 2: Season 8 Chris Redfield & Jill Valentine Resident Evil Chapter 2: Season 8 The Batman Who Laughs DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 8 Frankenstein’s Bride Universal Chapter 2: Season 8 El Chapulín Colorado Chespirito Chapter 2: Season 8 Arcane Jinx League of Legends Chapter 2: Season 8 Monopoly Tokens Bundle Monopoly Chapter 2: Season 8 Dark Phoenix Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke & Sakura Naruto Chapter 2: Season 8 Nick Fury Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Moncler Classic Skins Moncler Chapter 2: Season 8 Spider-Man (Marvel Comics) Marvel Chapter 3: Season 1 Spider-Man & MJ (No Way Home) Marvel Chapter 3: Season 1 Kait Diaz & Marcus Fenix Gears of War Chapter 3: Season 1 Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics Set The Matrix Chapter 3: Season 1 Boba Fett Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 1 Kate Bishop & Clint Barton Hawkeye Chapter 3: Season 1 Cobra Kai Skins & Cosmetics Cobra Kai Chapter 3: Season 1 Arcane Vi League of Legends Chapter 3: Season 1 Fennec Shand & Krrsantan Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 1 Nathan Drake & Chloe Frazer Uncharted Chapter 3: Season 1 Rogue & Gambit X-Men Chapter 3: Season 1 Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak Silk Sonic Chapter 3: Season 1 Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess Naomi Naomi Osaka Chapter 3: Season 1 Doctor Strange Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 The Prowler Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 Segway Tour Segway Inc Chapter 3: Season 2 Mary Jane Watson Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 Chloe Kim Chloe Kim Chapter 3: Season 2 Diamond Pony Glider Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chapter 3: Season 2 Ezio Auditore & Eivor Varinsdottir Assassin’s Creed Chapter 3: Season 2 Basquiat Bundle Jean-Michel Basquiat Chapter 3: Season 2 Lyric & Wilder Coachella Chapter 3: Season 2 Moon Knight Moon Knight Chapter 3: Season 2 Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E. Wu-Tang Clan Chapter 3: Season 2 Blanka & Sakura Street Fighter Chapter 3: Season 2 Scarlet Witch Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 Chica Chica Chapter 3: Season 2 Ali-A Ali-A Chapter 3: Season 2 Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 2 PAC-MAN & PAC-BRAINED Cosmetics PAC-MAN Chapter 3: Season 2 Darth Vader Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 3 Indiana Jones Indiana Jones Chapter 3: Season 3 Among Us Cosmetics Bundle Among Us Chapter 3: Season 3 Spider-Man Zero Marvel Chapter 3: Season 3 Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru & Hinata Naruto Chapter 3: Season 3 GALAXIAN Emote Galaxian Chapter 3: Season 3 KAWSPEELY KAWS Chapter 3: Season 3 Gods Of Thunder Bundle (Thor & Mighty Thor) Marvel Chapter 3: Season 3 John Cena WWE Chapter 3: Season 3 Wolverine Zero Crew Pack Marvel Chapter 3: Season 3 Goku, Vegeta, Beerus & Bulma Dragon Ball Chapter 3: Season 3 Eminem Icon Radio Takeover Eminem Chapter 3: Season 3 Patrick Mahomes NFL Chapter 3: Season 3 Exo Stranger, Ikora, & Zavala Destiny 2 Chapter 3: Season 3 Starfire DC Chapter 3: Season 3 Dreamer DC Chapter 3: Season 3 Spider-Gwen Marvel Chapter 3: Season 4 SypherPK ICON Series Chapter 3: Season 4 Iron Man Zero Marvel Chapter 3: Season 4 Octane Rocket League Chapter 3: Season 4 X-23 Marvel Chapter 3: Season 4 A Goat Goat Simulator 3 Chapter 3: Season 4 Mr. Meeseeks & Queen Summer Rick and Morty Chapter 3: Season 4 Black Adam DC Chapter 3: Season 4 Ash Williams The Evil Dead Chapter 3: Season 4 Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa & Han Solo Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 4 Geralt of Riviera The Witcher Chapter 4: Season 1 Doom Slayer DOOM Chapter 4: Season 1 Hulk Marvel Chapter 4: Season 1 MrBeast MrBeast Chapter 4: Season 1 Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo & Ochaco Uraraka My Hero Academia Chapter 4: Season 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Chapter 4: Season 1 The Kid LAROI Kid LAROI Chapter 4: Season 1 Son Gohan & Piccolo Dragon Ball Z Chapter 4: Season 1 Isaac Clarke Dead Space Chapter 4: Season 1 Sam Wilson Marvel Chapter 4: Season 1 Adonis Creed Creed Chapter 4: Season 1 Eren Jaeger, Levi Ackerman & Mikasa Ackerman Attack on Titan Chapter 4: Season 2 Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield Resident Evil Chapter 4: Season 2 Sunset Alto & Desert Dawn Lyric Coachella Chapter 4: Season 2 Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul & Clone Troopers Star Wars Chapter 4: Season 2 Goku Black Dragon Ball Chapter 4: Season 2 Miles Morales & Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Chapter 4: Season 2 Optimus Prime & Optimus Primal Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Chapter 4: Season 3 Airie & Maxxed Out Max Nike Airphoria Chapter 4: Season 3 Ciri & Yennefer of Vengerberg The Witcher Chapter 4: Season 3 Nord Warrior Elder Scrolls Online Chapter 4: Season 3 Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela & Bender Futurama Chapter 4: Season 3 Terminator The Terminator Chapter 4: Season 3 Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 4: Season 3 Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch WWE Chapter 4: Season 3 Ahsoka Tano Star Wars Chapter 4: Season 4 Khaby Lame TikTok Chapter 4: Season 4 Todoroki, Eijiro and Mina My Hero Academia Chapter 4: Season 4 Jack Skellington The Nightmare Before Christmas Chapter 4: Season 4 Michael Myers Halloween Chapter 4: Season 4 Alan Wake Alan Wake Chapter 4: Season 4 Eleven Stranger Things Chapter 4: Season OG Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Chapter 4: Season OG Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve Invincible Chapter 4: Season OG Eminem Eminem Chapter 4: Season OG LEGO LEGO Chapter 5: Season 1 Rocket League Rocket League Chapter 5: Season 1 The Weeknd The Weeknd Chapter 5: Season 1 Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Master Splinter, Shredder, April O’Neil Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Chapter 5: Season 1 Peter Griffin, The Giant Chicken Family Guy Chapter 5: Season 1 Frieza & Cell Dragon Ball Chapter 5: Season 1 Solid Snake, Raiden Metal Gear Solid Chapter 5: Season 1 Lady Gaga Lady Gaga Chapter 5: Season 1 Korra, Zuko, Katara, Toph, Aang, Avatar State Aang Avatar Chapter 5: Season 2 Nike Airphoria Vol.2, Eclipse, Airphorian Nike Airphoria Chapter 5: Season 2 Horizon, Cosma, Inferno Skeleton Balvin Coachella Chapter 5: Season 2 Billie Eilish Billie Eilish Chapter 5: Season 2 Nike Goddess Nike Chapter 5: Season 2 Chewbacca, Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, AWR Trooper Star Wars Chapter 5: Season 2 Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga My Hero Academia Chapter 5: Season 2 DahjaCat’s Locker Bundle DahjaCat Chapter 5: Season 2 Loki God of Stories and Sylvie Laufeydottir Loki Chapter 5: Season 2 T-60 Power Armor Fallout Chapter 5: Season 3 Wastelander Magneto Marvel’s X-Men Chapter 5: Season 3 Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana Ariana Grande Chapter 5: Season 3 The Employee Lethal Company Chapter 5: Season 3 Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield Metallica Chapter 5: Season 3 Nick Eh 30 Nick Eh 30 Chapter 5: Season 3 Weapon X Wolverine Marvel’s X-Men Chapter 5: Season 3 Captain Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, & Captain Barbossa Skins Pirates of the Caribbean Chapter 5: Season 3 Three Stripe Squad Adidas Chapter 5: Season 3 Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Chapter 5: Season 3 Deadpool (Pen & Ink) and Wolverine (Pen & Ink) Deadpool & Wolverine Chapter 5: Season 3 Fall Guys Fall Guys Chapter 5: Season 3 Android 17, Android 18, and Trunks Dragon Ball Super Chapter 5: Season 3 Moff Gideon and IG-11 Star Wars Chapter 5: Season 3 Doctor Doom, Peelverine, Gwenpool, War Machine, Captain Jonesy, Sabertooth Meowscles, Emma Frost, Mysterio, Shuri, Sue Storm, Fishpool, Iron Spider Marvel Chapter 5: Season 4 Karol G Karol G Chapter 5: Season 4 Rubius Rubius Chapter 5: Season 4 Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Frozone The Incredibles

Chapter 5: Season 4 Shaq Shaquille O’neal

Chapter 5: Season 4 Billy Saw Chapter 5: Season 4 Pumpkin King & Sally Skins The Nightmare Before Christmas Chapter 5: Season 4 Mephisto, Agony, & She-Venom Marvel Chapter 5: Season 4 Edward Scissorhands Edward Scissorhands Chapter 5: Season 4 Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, Captain Hook Disney Chapter 5: Season 4 Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre Chapter 5: Season 4 Ravemello Marshmello Chapter 5: Season 4 Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Juice Wrld Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Juice Wrld Chapter 2 Remix Nike Air Jordan 1 Fortnite Kicks Nike Chapter 2 Remix

And those are all Fortnite collabs and crossovers in order of release.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy