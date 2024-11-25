Fortnite and Epic Games have ramped up their crossovers and collabs since its initial release in 2017. In those seven years, there’s been a large number of IPs that have appeared in the game, so here is a list of all of them in order of release.
All Fortnite Collabs and Crossovers in Order of Release
Below, you can find a chart briefly detailing all the Fortnite collabs and crossovers, arranged by the skins and events in the game, the IP that the collaboration is related to (Marvel, DC, celebrity, etc.), and the chapter/season in which the collaboration or crossover made its debut. This list has been updated to include the latest collaborations as of November 2024 in Chapter 2 Remix, and it will continue to be updated accordingly.
|In-Game Events/Skins/Items
|IP Collaboration
|Chapter and Season
|Infinity Gauntlet Game Mode
|Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War
|Season 4
|NFL
|National Football League
|Season 6
|Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emote
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|Season 6
|Marshmello Bundle and Concert
|Marshmello
|Season 7
|Avengers: Endgame Limited Time Mode
|Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
|Season 8
|Star-Lord and Black Widow Skins
|Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
|Season 8
|John Wick Skin & Emote
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|Season 9
|Chief Hopper & Demogorgon
|Stranger Things
|Season 9
|Jordan
|Air Jordan
|Season 9
|Major Lazer Bundle
|Major Lazer
|Season X
|Pandora
|Borderlands 3
|Season X
|Batman and Catwoman
|DC Comics
|Season X
|Live at Risky
|Star Wars
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Ninja
|Ninja
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Skin
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Deadpool
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Travis Scott’s Astronomical
|Travis Scott
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Punk’d Risky Reels Screening
|Punk’d
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Houseparty
|Houseparty
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Tenet Trailer Screening
|Tenet
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Aquaman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Captain America
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Black Manta
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Loserfruit
|Loserfruit
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Nexus War
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Rocket League Llama-Rama
|Rocket League
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Ghostbusters
|Ghostbusters
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Party Trooper
|J Balvin
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Lachlan
|Lachlan
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|The Last Laugh Bundle
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|The Mandalorian
|Star Wars
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Kratos
|God of War
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Master Chief
|Halo
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Daryl Dixon & Michonne Skins
|The Walking Dead
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Green Arrow
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|TheGrefg
|TheGrefg
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Predator
|Predator
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Snake Eyes
|G.I. Joe
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|The Flash
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|TRON: Legacy
|TRON
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ryu and Chun-Li
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph
|Alien
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|LazarBeam
|LazarBeam
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ant-Man
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Raven
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Lara Croft
|Tomb Raider
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Rebirth Harley Quinn
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021
|Rocket League
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Aloy
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Neymar Jr.
|Neymar
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Batman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Beast Boy
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Catwoman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|NBA
|National Basketball Association
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Kelsier
|Mistborn
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Deathstroke Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Armored Batman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Rick Sanchez
|Rick and Morty
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Superman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Guggimon
|Superplastic
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Harry Kane and Marco Reus
|UEFA Euro 2020
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Thanos
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Loki Laufeyson
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|LeBron James and Space Jam
|LeBron James
Space Jam: A New Legacy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Bugha
|Bugha
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Gidedguy
|Gildedguy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Bloodsport
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Rift Tour
|Ariana Grande
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Cammy and Guile
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Gamora
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Dude
|Free Guy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Wonder Woman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Mecha Morty
|Rick and Morty
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|J Balvin
|J Balvin
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|March Through Time
|TIME
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Mike Lowrey (Will Smith)
|Bad Boys
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Shang-Chi
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Carnage
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Janky
|Superplastic
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Balenciaga
|Balenciaga
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Eddie Brock
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|Universal
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Rick Grimes
|The Walking Dead
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|KAWS Skeleton
|Kaws
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Paul Atreides & Chani
|Dune
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Spacefarer Ariana Grande
|Ariana Grande
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|The Mummy
|Universal
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Chris Redfield & Jill Valentine
|Resident Evil
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|The Batman Who Laughs
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Frankenstein’s Bride
|Universal
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|El Chapulín Colorado
|Chespirito
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Arcane Jinx
|League of Legends
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Monopoly Tokens Bundle
|Monopoly
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Dark Phoenix
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke & Sakura
|Naruto
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Nick Fury
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Moncler Classic Skins
|Moncler
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Spider-Man (Marvel Comics)
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Spider-Man & MJ (No Way Home)
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Kait Diaz & Marcus Fenix
|Gears of War
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics Set
|The Matrix
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Boba Fett
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Kate Bishop & Clint Barton
|Hawkeye
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Cobra Kai Skins & Cosmetics
|Cobra Kai
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Arcane Vi
|League of Legends
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Fennec Shand & Krrsantan
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Nathan Drake & Chloe Frazer
|Uncharted
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Rogue & Gambit
|X-Men
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak
|Silk Sonic
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess Naomi
|Naomi Osaka
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Doctor Strange
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|The Prowler
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Segway Tour
|Segway Inc
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Mary Jane Watson
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Chloe Kim
|Chloe Kim
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Diamond Pony Glider
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Ezio Auditore & Eivor Varinsdottir
|Assassin’s Creed
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Basquiat Bundle
|Jean-Michel Basquiat
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Lyric & Wilder
|Coachella
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Moon Knight
|Moon Knight
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E.
|Wu-Tang Clan
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Blanka & Sakura
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Scarlet Witch
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Chica
|Chica
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Ali-A
|Ali-A
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Obi-Wan Kenobi
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|PAC-MAN & PAC-BRAINED Cosmetics
|PAC-MAN
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Darth Vader
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Indiana Jones
|Indiana Jones
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Among Us Cosmetics Bundle
|Among Us
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Spider-Man Zero
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru & Hinata
|Naruto
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|GALAXIAN Emote
|Galaxian
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|KAWSPEELY
|KAWS
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Gods Of Thunder Bundle (Thor & Mighty Thor)
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|John Cena
|WWE
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Wolverine Zero Crew Pack
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Goku, Vegeta, Beerus & Bulma
|Dragon Ball
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Eminem Icon Radio Takeover
|Eminem
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Patrick Mahomes
|NFL
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Exo Stranger, Ikora, & Zavala
|Destiny 2
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Starfire
|DC
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Dreamer
|DC
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Spider-Gwen
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|SypherPK
|ICON Series
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Iron Man Zero
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Octane
|Rocket League
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|X-23
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|A Goat
|Goat Simulator 3
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Mr. Meeseeks & Queen Summer
|Rick and Morty
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Black Adam
|DC
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Ash Williams
|The Evil Dead
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa & Han Solo
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Geralt of Riviera
|The Witcher
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Doom Slayer
|DOOM
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Hulk
|Marvel
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|MrBeast
|MrBeast
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo & Ochaco Uraraka
|My Hero Academia
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|NBA
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|The Kid LAROI
|Kid LAROI
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Son Gohan & Piccolo
|Dragon Ball Z
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Isaac Clarke
|Dead Space
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Sam Wilson
|Marvel
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Adonis Creed
|Creed
|Chapter 4: Season 1
|Eren Jaeger, Levi Ackerman & Mikasa Ackerman
|Attack on Titan
|Chapter 4: Season 2
|Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield
|Resident Evil
|Chapter 4: Season 2
|Sunset Alto & Desert Dawn Lyric
|Coachella
|Chapter 4: Season 2
|Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul & Clone Troopers
|Star Wars
|Chapter 4: Season 2
|Goku Black
|Dragon Ball
|Chapter 4: Season 2
|Miles Morales & Spider-Man 2099
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|Chapter 4: Season 2
|Optimus Prime & Optimus Primal
|Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Airie & Maxxed Out Max
|Nike Airphoria
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Ciri & Yennefer of Vengerberg
|The Witcher
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Nord Warrior
|Elder Scrolls Online
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela & Bender
|Futurama
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Terminator
|The Terminator
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch
|WWE
|Chapter 4: Season 3
|Ahsoka Tano
|Star Wars
|Chapter 4: Season 4
|Khaby Lame
|TikTok
|Chapter 4: Season 4
|Todoroki, Eijiro and Mina
|My Hero Academia
|Chapter 4: Season 4
|Jack Skellington
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|Chapter 4: Season 4
|Michael Myers
|Halloween
|Chapter 4: Season 4
|Alan Wake
|Alan Wake
|Chapter 4: Season 4
|Eleven
|Stranger Things
|Chapter 4: Season OG
|Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis Hamilton
|Chapter 4: Season OG
|Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve
|Invincible
|Chapter 4: Season OG
|Eminem
|Eminem
|Chapter 4: Season OG
|LEGO
|LEGO
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|The Weeknd
|The Weeknd
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Master Splinter, Shredder, April O’Neil
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|Peter Griffin, The Giant Chicken
|Family Guy
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|Frieza & Cell
|Dragon Ball
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|Solid Snake, Raiden
|Metal Gear Solid
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|Lady Gaga
|Lady Gaga
|Chapter 5: Season 1
|Korra, Zuko, Katara, Toph, Aang, Avatar State Aang
|Avatar
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|Nike Airphoria Vol.2, Eclipse, Airphorian
|Nike Airphoria
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|Horizon, Cosma, Inferno Skeleton Balvin
|Coachella
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|Billie Eilish
|Billie Eilish
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|Nike Goddess
|Nike
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|Chewbacca, Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, AWR Trooper
|Star Wars
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga
|My Hero Academia
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|DahjaCat’s Locker Bundle
|DahjaCat
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|Loki God of Stories and Sylvie Laufeydottir
|Loki
|Chapter 5: Season 2
|T-60 Power Armor
|Fallout
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Wastelander Magneto
|Marvel’s X-Men
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana
|Ariana Grande
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|The Employee
|Lethal Company
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield
|Metallica
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Nick Eh 30
|Nick Eh 30
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Weapon X Wolverine
|Marvel’s X-Men
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Captain Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, & Captain Barbossa Skins
|Pirates of the Caribbean
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Three Stripe Squad
|Adidas
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Tesla Cybertruck
|Tesla
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Deadpool (Pen & Ink) and Wolverine (Pen & Ink)
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Fall Guys
|Fall Guys
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Android 17, Android 18, and Trunks
|Dragon Ball Super
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Moff Gideon and IG-11
|Star Wars
|Chapter 5: Season 3
|Doctor Doom, Peelverine, Gwenpool, War Machine, Captain Jonesy, Sabertooth Meowscles, Emma Frost, Mysterio, Shuri, Sue Storm, Fishpool, Iron Spider
|Marvel
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Karol G
|Karol G
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Rubius
|Rubius
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Frozone
|The Incredibles
Chapter 5: Season 4
|Shaq
|Shaquille O’neal
Chapter 5: Season 4
|Billy
|Saw
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Pumpkin King & Sally Skins
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Mephisto, Agony, & She-Venom
|Marvel
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Edward Scissorhands
|Edward Scissorhands
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, Captain Hook
|Disney
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Leatherface
|Texas Chainsaw Massacre
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Ravemello
|Marshmello
|Chapter 5: Season 4
|Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Juice Wrld
|Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Juice Wrld
|Chapter 2 Remix
|Nike Air Jordan 1 Fortnite Kicks
|Nike
|Chapter 2 Remix
And those are all Fortnite collabs and crossovers in order of release.
Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.
Published: Nov 25, 2024 07:21 am