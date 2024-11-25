Forgot password
Category:
Video Games

All Fortnite Collabs and Crossovers in Order of Release

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 07:21 am

Fortnite and Epic Games have ramped up their crossovers and collabs since its initial release in 2017. In those seven years, there’s been a large number of IPs that have appeared in the game, so here is a list of all of them in order of release.

Jordans in Fortnite.

Below, you can find a chart briefly detailing all the Fortnite collabs and crossovers, arranged by the skins and events in the game, the IP that the collaboration is related to (Marvel, DC, celebrity, etc.), and the chapter/season in which the collaboration or crossover made its debut. This list has been updated to include the latest collaborations as of November 2024 in Chapter 2 Remix, and it will continue to be updated accordingly.

In-Game Events/Skins/ItemsIP CollaborationChapter and Season
Infinity Gauntlet Game ModeMarvel’s Avengers: Infinity WarSeason 4
NFL National Football LeagueSeason 6
Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emoteRalph Breaks the InternetSeason 6
Marshmello Bundle and ConcertMarshmelloSeason 7
Avengers: Endgame Limited Time ModeMarvel’s Avengers: EndgameSeason 8
Star-Lord and Black Widow SkinsMarvel’s Avengers: EndgameSeason 8
John Wick Skin & EmoteJohn Wick: Chapter 3 – ParabellumSeason 9
Chief Hopper & DemogorgonStranger ThingsSeason 9
JordanAir JordanSeason 9
Major Lazer BundleMajor LazerSeason X
PandoraBorderlands 3Season X
Batman and CatwomanDC ComicsSeason X
Live at RiskyStar WarsChapter 2: Season 1
NinjaNinjaChapter 2: Season 1
Birds of Prey Harley Quinn SkinDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 1
DeadpoolMarvelChapter 2: Season 2
Travis Scott’s AstronomicalTravis ScottChapter 2: Season 2
Punk’d Risky Reels ScreeningPunk’dChapter 2: Season 2
HousepartyHousepartyChapter 2: Season 2
Tenet Trailer ScreeningTenetChapter 2: Season 3
AquamanDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 3
Captain AmericaMarvelChapter 2: Season 3
Black MantaDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 3
LoserfruitLoserfruitChapter 2: Season 3
Nexus WarMarvelChapter 2: Season 4
Rocket League Llama-RamaRocket LeagueChapter 2: Season 4
GhostbustersGhostbustersChapter 2: Season 4
Party TrooperJ BalvinChapter 2: Season 4
LachlanLachlanChapter 2: Season 4
The Last Laugh BundleDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 4
The MandalorianStar WarsChapter 2: Season 5
KratosGod of WarChapter 2: Season 5
Master ChiefHaloChapter 2: Season 5
Daryl Dixon & Michonne SkinsThe Walking DeadChapter 2: Season 5
Marvel: Royalty & Warriors PackMarvelChapter 2: Season 5
Green ArrowDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 5
TheGrefgTheGrefgChapter 2: Season 5
PredatorPredatorChapter 2: Season 5
Snake EyesG.I. JoeChapter 2: Season 5
The FlashDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 5
TRON: LegacyTRONChapter 2: Season 5
Ryu and Chun-LiStreet FighterChapter 2: Season 5
Ellen Ripley and XenomorphAlienChapter 2: Season 5
LazarBeamLazarBeamChapter 2: Season 5
Ant-ManMarvelChapter 2: Season 5
RavenDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 6
Lara CroftTomb RaiderChapter 2: Season 6
Rebirth Harley QuinnBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021Rocket LeagueChapter 2: Season 6
AloyHorizon Zero DawnChapter 2: Season 6
Neymar Jr.NeymarChapter 2: Season 6
Batman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
Beast BoyDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 6
Catwoman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
NBANational Basketball AssociationChapter 2: Season 6
KelsierMistbornChapter 2: Season 6
Deathstroke ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
Armored Batman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 7
Rick SanchezRick and MortyChapter 2: Season 7
SupermanDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 7
GuggimonSuperplasticChapter 2: Season 7
Harry Kane and Marco ReusUEFA Euro 2020Chapter 2: Season 7
ThanosMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
Loki LaufeysonMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
LeBron James and Space JamLeBron James
Space Jam: A New Legacy		Chapter 2: Season 7
BughaBughaChapter 2: Season 7
FerrariFerrariChapter 2: Season 7
GidedguyGildedguyChapter 2: Season 7
BloodsportDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 7
Rift TourAriana GrandeChapter 2: Season 7
Cammy and GuileStreet FighterChapter 2: Season 7
GamoraMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
DudeFree GuyChapter 2: Season 7
Wonder WomanDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 7
Mecha MortyRick and MortyChapter 2: Season 7
J BalvinJ BalvinChapter 2: Season 7
March Through TimeTIMEChapter 2: Season 7
Mike Lowrey (Will Smith)Bad BoysChapter 2: Season 7
Shang-ChiMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
CarnageMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
JankySuperplasticChapter 2: Season 8
BalenciagaBalenciagaChapter 2: Season 8
Eddie BrockMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
Frankenstein’s MonsterUniversalChapter 2: Season 8
Rick GrimesThe Walking DeadChapter 2: Season 8
KAWS SkeletonKawsChapter 2: Season 8
Paul Atreides & ChaniDuneChapter 2: Season 8
Spacefarer Ariana GrandeAriana GrandeChapter 2: Season 8
The MummyUniversalChapter 2: Season 8
Chris Redfield & Jill ValentineResident EvilChapter 2: Season 8
The Batman Who LaughsDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 8
Frankenstein’s BrideUniversalChapter 2: Season 8
El Chapulín ColoradoChespiritoChapter 2: Season 8
Arcane JinxLeague of LegendsChapter 2: Season 8
Monopoly Tokens BundleMonopolyChapter 2: Season 8
Dark PhoenixMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke & SakuraNarutoChapter 2: Season 8
Nick FuryMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
Moncler Classic SkinsMonclerChapter 2: Season 8
Spider-Man (Marvel Comics)MarvelChapter 3: Season 1
Spider-Man & MJ (No Way Home)MarvelChapter 3: Season 1
Kait Diaz & Marcus FenixGears of WarChapter 3: Season 1
Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics SetThe MatrixChapter 3: Season 1
Boba FettStar WarsChapter 3: Season 1
Kate Bishop & Clint BartonHawkeyeChapter 3: Season 1
Cobra Kai Skins & CosmeticsCobra KaiChapter 3: Season 1
Arcane ViLeague of LegendsChapter 3: Season 1
Fennec Shand & KrrsantanStar WarsChapter 3: Season 1
Nathan Drake & Chloe FrazerUnchartedChapter 3: Season 1
Rogue & GambitX-MenChapter 3: Season 1
Bruno Mars & Anderson.PaakSilk SonicChapter 3: Season 1
Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess NaomiNaomi OsakaChapter 3: Season 1
Doctor StrangeMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
The ProwlerMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
Segway TourSegway IncChapter 3: Season 2
Mary Jane WatsonMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
Chloe KimChloe KimChapter 3: Season 2
Diamond Pony GliderTiny Tina’s WonderlandsChapter 3: Season 2
Ezio Auditore & Eivor VarinsdottirAssassin’s CreedChapter 3: Season 2
Basquiat BundleJean-Michel BasquiatChapter 3: Season 2
Lyric & WilderCoachellaChapter 3: Season 2
Moon KnightMoon KnightChapter 3: Season 2
Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E.Wu-Tang ClanChapter 3: Season 2
Blanka & SakuraStreet FighterChapter 3: Season 2
Scarlet WitchMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
ChicaChicaChapter 3: Season 2
Ali-AAli-AChapter 3: Season 2
Obi-Wan KenobiStar WarsChapter 3: Season 2
PAC-MAN & PAC-BRAINED CosmeticsPAC-MANChapter 3: Season 2
Darth VaderStar WarsChapter 3: Season 3
Indiana JonesIndiana JonesChapter 3: Season 3
Among Us Cosmetics BundleAmong UsChapter 3: Season 3
Spider-Man ZeroMarvelChapter 3: Season 3
Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru & HinataNarutoChapter 3: Season 3
GALAXIAN EmoteGalaxianChapter 3: Season 3
KAWSPEELYKAWSChapter 3: Season 3
Gods Of Thunder Bundle (Thor & Mighty Thor)MarvelChapter 3: Season 3
John CenaWWEChapter 3: Season 3
Wolverine Zero Crew PackMarvelChapter 3: Season 3
Goku, Vegeta, Beerus & BulmaDragon BallChapter 3: Season 3
Eminem Icon Radio TakeoverEminemChapter 3: Season 3
Patrick MahomesNFLChapter 3: Season 3
Exo Stranger, Ikora, & ZavalaDestiny 2Chapter 3: Season 3
StarfireDCChapter 3: Season 3
DreamerDCChapter 3: Season 3
Spider-GwenMarvelChapter 3: Season 4
SypherPKICON SeriesChapter 3: Season 4
Iron Man ZeroMarvelChapter 3: Season 4
OctaneRocket LeagueChapter 3: Season 4
X-23MarvelChapter 3: Season 4
A GoatGoat Simulator 3Chapter 3: Season 4
Mr. Meeseeks & Queen SummerRick and MortyChapter 3: Season 4
Black AdamDCChapter 3: Season 4
Ash WilliamsThe Evil DeadChapter 3: Season 4
Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa & Han SoloStar WarsChapter 3: Season 4
Geralt of RivieraThe WitcherChapter 4: Season 1
Doom SlayerDOOMChapter 4: Season 1
HulkMarvelChapter 4: Season 1
MrBeastMrBeastChapter 4: Season 1
Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo & Ochaco UrarakaMy Hero AcademiaChapter 4: Season 1
Giannis AntetokounmpoNBAChapter 4: Season 1
The Kid LAROIKid LAROIChapter 4: Season 1
Son Gohan & PiccoloDragon Ball ZChapter 4: Season 1
Isaac ClarkeDead SpaceChapter 4: Season 1
Sam WilsonMarvelChapter 4: Season 1
Adonis CreedCreedChapter 4: Season 1
Eren Jaeger, Levi Ackerman & Mikasa AckermanAttack on TitanChapter 4: Season 2
Leon Kennedy & Claire RedfieldResident EvilChapter 4: Season 2
Sunset Alto & Desert Dawn LyricCoachellaChapter 4: Season 2
Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul & Clone TroopersStar WarsChapter 4: Season 2
Goku BlackDragon BallChapter 4: Season 2
Miles Morales & Spider-Man 2099Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseChapter 4: Season 2
Optimus Prime & Optimus PrimalTransformers: Rise of the BeastsChapter 4: Season 3
Airie & Maxxed Out MaxNike AirphoriaChapter 4: Season 3
Ciri & Yennefer of VengerbergThe WitcherChapter 4: Season 3
Nord WarriorElder Scrolls OnlineChapter 4: Season 3
Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela & BenderFuturamaChapter 4: Season 3
TerminatorThe TerminatorChapter 4: Season 3
Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and NobaraJujutsu KaisenChapter 4: Season 3
Bianca Belair and Becky LynchWWEChapter 4: Season 3
Ahsoka TanoStar WarsChapter 4: Season 4
Khaby LameTikTokChapter 4: Season 4
Todoroki, Eijiro and MinaMy Hero AcademiaChapter 4: Season 4
Jack SkellingtonThe Nightmare Before ChristmasChapter 4: Season 4
Michael MyersHalloweenChapter 4: Season 4
Alan WakeAlan WakeChapter 4: Season 4
ElevenStranger ThingsChapter 4: Season OG
Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonChapter 4: Season OG
Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom EveInvincibleChapter 4: Season OG
EminemEminemChapter 4: Season OG
LEGOLEGOChapter 5: Season 1
Rocket LeagueRocket LeagueChapter 5: Season 1
The WeekndThe WeekndChapter 5: Season 1
Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Master Splinter, Shredder, April O’NeilTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesChapter 5: Season 1
Peter Griffin, The Giant ChickenFamily GuyChapter 5: Season 1
Frieza & Cell Dragon BallChapter 5: Season 1
Solid Snake, RaidenMetal Gear SolidChapter 5: Season 1
Lady Gaga Lady GagaChapter 5: Season 1
Korra, Zuko, Katara, Toph, Aang, Avatar State AangAvatarChapter 5: Season 2
Nike Airphoria Vol.2, Eclipse, AirphorianNike AirphoriaChapter 5: Season 2
Horizon, Cosma, Inferno Skeleton BalvinCoachellaChapter 5: Season 2
Billie EilishBillie EilishChapter 5: Season 2
Nike GoddessNikeChapter 5: Season 2
Chewbacca, Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, AWR TrooperStar WarsChapter 5: Season 2
Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko TogaMy Hero AcademiaChapter 5: Season 2
DahjaCat’s Locker BundleDahjaCatChapter 5: Season 2
Loki God of Stories and Sylvie LaufeydottirLokiChapter 5: Season 2
T-60 Power ArmorFalloutChapter 5: Season 3
Wastelander MagnetoMarvel’s X-MenChapter 5: Season 3
Rosy Rift Goddess ArianaAriana GrandeChapter 5: Season 3
The EmployeeLethal CompanyChapter 5: Season 3
Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James HetfieldMetallicaChapter 5: Season 3
Nick Eh 30Nick Eh 30Chapter 5: Season 3
Weapon X WolverineMarvel’s X-MenChapter 5: Season 3
Captain Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, & Captain Barbossa SkinsPirates of the CaribbeanChapter 5: Season 3
Three Stripe SquadAdidasChapter 5: Season 3
Tesla CybertruckTeslaChapter 5: Season 3
Deadpool (Pen & Ink) and Wolverine (Pen & Ink)Deadpool & WolverineChapter 5: Season 3
Fall GuysFall GuysChapter 5: Season 3
Android 17, Android 18, and TrunksDragon Ball SuperChapter 5: Season 3
Moff Gideon and IG-11Star WarsChapter 5: Season 3
Doctor Doom, Peelverine, Gwenpool, War Machine, Captain Jonesy, Sabertooth Meowscles, Emma Frost, Mysterio, Shuri, Sue Storm, Fishpool, Iron SpiderMarvelChapter 5: Season 4
Karol GKarol GChapter 5: Season 4
RubiusRubiusChapter 5: Season 4
Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and FrozoneThe Incredibles
Chapter 5: Season 4
ShaqShaquille O’neal
Chapter 5: Season 4
BillySawChapter 5: Season 4
Pumpkin King & Sally SkinsThe Nightmare Before ChristmasChapter 5: Season 4
Mephisto, Agony, & She-VenomMarvelChapter 5: Season 4
Edward ScissorhandsEdward ScissorhandsChapter 5: Season 4
Cruella de VilMaleficentCaptain HookDisney Chapter 5: Season 4
LeatherfaceTexas Chainsaw MassacreChapter 5: Season 4
RavemelloMarshmelloChapter 5: Season 4
Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Juice WrldEminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Juice WrldChapter 2 Remix
Nike Air Jordan 1 Fortnite KicksNikeChapter 2 Remix

And those are all Fortnite collabs and crossovers in order of release.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
