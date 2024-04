Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)

Dive into the world of the popular anime series Baki the Grappler and smash your way to becoming the strongest fighter of them all. Complete quests and face other players in PvP to earn Yen and boost your stats—which will go a lot faster using Project Bankai 3 codes.

Recommended Videos

All Project Bankai 3 Codes List

Project Bankai 3 Codes (Working)

SECONDAWAKENING —Redeem for Artifact Reset (New)

—Redeem for Artifact Reset GREENFORTNITE —Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets

—Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets 62KLIKESWOW —Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets

—Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets TWEETA2K —Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets

—Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets TWITTER17 —Redeem for 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets

—Redeem for 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets ARROWPLS —Redeem for Stand Arrows

—Redeem for Stand Arrows STRONGMAN —Redeem for 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets

—Redeem for 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets YASHARESET —Redeem for Yasha Reset CD

—Redeem for Yasha Reset CD ISTHISREAL —Redeem for 5 Stat Resets, 5M Yen, and Title

—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets, 5M Yen, and Title FREEYENTIME —Redeem for 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5M Yen CODENOWORELSE —Redeem for EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players)

—Redeem for EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players) BIG60K —Redeem for 2M Yen

—Redeem for 2M Yen SKINUPDATE —Redeem for 150 Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets, and 250k Yen

—Redeem for 150 Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets, and 250k Yen CREATOROWEN —Redeem for 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5M Yen WERESOBACK —Redeem for 5 Stat Resets and 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets and 5M Yen SEEYUH —Redeem for 6M EXP

—Redeem for 6M EXP SECRETCODY —Redeem for New Titles

—Redeem for New Titles SHADOWMANFIXED—Redeem for 5M Yen

Project Bankai Codes (Expired)

SHADOWMONARCH

TWEETS21

TWITTER17

2024

MJ1KFOLLOWS

49KLIKES!

FAZBEAR

PICKLEJAR

DEVILANDTOPH

NATSU3AM

STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED

CODESFIXED

55KLIKESWOW

YAKUZAPARTTWO

50KLIKESRELICRESET

TWITTER15

SHAKE

RYOMABABY

BAKI2BESTGAME

FREEYEN

YUTAJOGOW

51KLIKES!

MONKEYMODE

53KLIKESWOW

THREEKAYNOWAY

GOJOPACK

GOJONERF

54KLIKESAMAZING

AKOYAFIX

LIONPRIDEBABY

50KLIKES!

ROBLOXBACK

RELICRESTTIME

PB3

ECLIPSESUMMON

TURKEYDAYYIP

TOJIF

MUGMAN

MOREMORECODES

52KLIKES!

TWITTER14

SAMNKURE

CHAPTER236

50KLIKESSMITEME

500TIKTOK

TIKTOK1K

YOMICHANCE

ILOVETHAILAND

TWITTERGUY

ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR

MAJIMAPLS

YUTANRIKA

50KMEMBERS

WETHEBESTNOCAP

TIKTOK800

LATEJULY4THUPDATE

SHAWNANDWISE

BUUCHANCE

COPYTECH

AKIYAMAISHERE

OGNIKOCHANCE

COLDESTWINTER

ALLMIGHTGONE

GOHANSOON

YUMYUMSAUCE

TIKTOKFAMOUS

YAGAMIVIBING!

Related: Anime Souls Simulator X Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Project Bankai 3

Redeeming Project Bankai 3 codes is a straightforward process—check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Join the Project Baki Roblox group. Run Project Bankai 3 in Roblox. Press M to open the main menu. Use the Redeem Code field to input a code. Press Enter to grab your freebies!

If you’re looking for more Roblox codes, check out our articles on Anime Dimensions Simulator codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes and grab all the free rewards in those titles as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more