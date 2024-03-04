Anime Souls Simulator X Codes (March 2024)

Anime Souls Simulator X is a thrilling combat experience where you can battle foes, play minigames, and explore dungeons. The key is to collect souls to get anime companions or ascend to earn titles. With Anime Souls Simulator X codes, you’ll be able to get new heroes with ease!
All Anime Souls Simulator X Codes List
Active Anime Souls Simulator X Codes
- sorryforshutdown: Use for x2 All Potions, x10 Bankai Fragments, x20 Dark Flames, x20 Alchemist Potions, x20 Cursed Tokens, x20 Green Trees of Life, x20 Radiant Shards, x20 Magic Fragments, x20 Amulet Shards, and x50 Gold Bars
- BANKAI: Use for x3 All Potions, x15 Arrows, x15 Cursed Tokens, x15 Green Trees of Life, x15 Radiant Shards, x15 Magic Fragments, x15 Amulet Shards, and x50 Gold Bars
- 40klikes: Use for x1 All Potions, x10 Cursed Tokens, x10 Green Trees of Life, x10 Radiant Shards, x10 Magic Fragments, x10 Amulet Shards, and x25 Gold Bars
- RELEASEL: Use for x1 All Potions
Expired Anime Souls Simulator X Codes
- RELICS
- FRUITS
- STARS
- URSEDTECHNIQUES
- 35KLIKES
- NEWMACHINE
- EXCHANGE
- 12KACTIVES
- ALIENINVASION
- ACCMANAGER
- THANKS30KLIKES
- TITANS
- AMULETS
- TY25KLIKES
- SORRYFORBUG
- SLXDEFENSE
- SorryForDelay
- DAILYREWARDS
- MINISECRETBOSSES
- 1KLIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Souls Simulator X
To redeem codes in Anime Souls Simulator X, use our handy guide below:
- Open Anime Souls Simulator X in Roblox.
- Click the shopping basket icon on the left to open the store.
- Open the redemption box by clicking the Codes icon.
- Enter the code into the text field.
- Press Send and grab your freebies!
If you're hunting for more codes for other Roblox games, check out our King Legacy Codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes articles to claim a bunch of goodies in those popular games as well!