King Legacy Codes (January 2024)

King Legacy is an exciting Roblox game inspired by One Piece. You can choose between becoming a Marine or a Pirate and sail the seas to explore the vast world while upgrading your rank. There are also King Legacy codes you can redeem to get gold, resets, and much more!

All King Legacy Codes List

Active King Legacy Codes

ExperienceDoubling : Use for x2 Exp for 30 minutes (New)

: Use for x2 Exp for 30 minutes 10KYZX-4LPQ8-WFJ : Use for a Stat Reset (New)

: Use for a Stat Reset YT10K : Use for x2 Exp for 30 minutes (New)

: Use for x2 Exp for 30 minutes shutdownhotfix : Use for x2 Gold Keys

: Use for x2 Gold Keys Peodiz10k : Use for x10 Gems

: Use for x10 Gems Sub2Leepungg : Use for a 30-min free 2x Exp and 10 Gems

: Use for a 30-min free 2x Exp and 10 Gems 2MFAV : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset Peodiz: Use for x100k Cash

Expired King Legacy Codes

Thx4Waiting

UPDATE5

UPDATE5SILVERKEY

Halloween2023

Update4.7

HYDRAGLYPHICS

UPDATE4.0.2

UPDATE4.5.0

UPDATE4.5.2

lagshallnotpass

650KLIKES

UPDATE3.5

Update3_17

550KLIKES

Update

500KLIKES

300KLIKES

400KLIKES

900KFAV

800KFAV

700KFAV

600KFAV

Update2_17

BeckyStyle

300MVISITS

500KFAV

250KLIKES

GasGas

KingPieceComeBack

How to Redeem Codes in King Legacy

To redeem codes in King Legacy, follow the step-by-step guide below:

Open King Legacy in Roblox. Click the Menu icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Click the cogwheel icon to go into Settings. Type the code into the text box at the bottom of the new window. Click Use and receive your freebies!

