King Legacy Codes (January 2024)

Promo image for King Legacy
Image via Venture Lagoons

King Legacy is an exciting Roblox game inspired by One Piece. You can choose between becoming a Marine or a Pirate and sail the seas to explore the vast world while upgrading your rank. There are also King Legacy codes you can redeem to get gold, resets, and much more!

All King Legacy Codes List

Active King Legacy Codes

  • ExperienceDoubling: Use for x2 Exp for 30 minutes (New)
  • 10KYZX-4LPQ8-WFJ: Use for a Stat Reset (New)
  • YT10K: Use for x2 Exp for 30 minutes (New)
  • shutdownhotfix: Use for x2 Gold Keys 
  • Peodiz10k: Use for x10 Gems
  • Sub2Leepungg: Use for a 30-min free 2x Exp and 10 Gems
  • 2MFAV: Use for a Stat Reset
  • Peodiz: Use for x100k Cash

Expired King Legacy Codes

  • Thx4Waiting
  • UPDATE5
  • UPDATE5SILVERKEY
  • Halloween2023
  • Update4.7
  • HYDRAGLYPHICS
  • UPDATE4.0.2
  • UPDATE4.5.0
  • UPDATE4.5.2
  • lagshallnotpass
  • 650KLIKES
  • UPDATE3.5
  • Update3_17
  • 550KLIKES
  • Update
  • 500KLIKES 
  • 300KLIKES 
  • 400KLIKES
  • 900KFAV 
  • 800KFAV 
  • 700KFAV 
  • 600KFAV
  • Update2_17 
  • BeckyStyle 
  • 300MVISITS
  • 500KFAV 
  • 250KLIKES
  • GasGas 
  • KingPieceComeBack 

How to Redeem Codes in King Legacy

To redeem codes in King Legacy, follow the step-by-step guide below:

How to redeem codes in King Legacy
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open King Legacy in Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Click the cogwheel icon to go into Settings.
  4. Type the code into the text box at the bottom of the new window.
  5. Click Use and receive your freebies!

