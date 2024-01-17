All Grand Kaizen Codes (January 2024)

If you’re looking for more codes for Grand Kaizen in Roblox, we’ve compiled a list of the codes that you can use for the game, which is a take on the wonderful anime/manga series Jujutsu Kaisen.

All Codes for Grand Kaizen in Roblox for January 2024

Grand Kaizen has a few different codes you can input in order to get free stuff. The main things that you’ll get are spins and rerolls, which will help you progress in the game. I’ve compiled a list below of those codes, which were working as of this article’s most recent update. As a note, you need to be level 5+ in order to use codes.

Code Reward 30k Likes! 15 Rerolls

How to Redeem Codes in Grand Kaizen

To redeem codes, open up Roblox. Once you’ve got control of your character, hit “M” on your keyboard. Click on the gear icon to bring up settings, and you’ll see a prompt at the bottom of the window that appears to enter in codes. Enter them in there and hit redeem.

Where & How Can You Get More Codes?

The best place to get codes for the Roblox game is from the official X account for the game, which is @GrandKaisen. There’s also a Discord community that’s worth checking out. Before you go to any of those, though, make sure you’re keeping safe. Don’t give people your real name or any personal details about yourself. You should also never pay anyone for codes. They should always be free.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

First and foremost, you need to be at least level 5 for all the codes I know of to work, so if you’re not there yet, that may be why they’re not working. Otherwise, there’s a chance that the code you’re entering may be expired, and the game will generally say so if it is. Although we endeavor to keep this up to date, there’s always a chance we might miss something, so keep that in mind. Additionally, you can only enter each code once, so it’s possible that you’ve entered the code before. All of that also assumes you haven’t typed the code wrong.

And those are all the codes you can use in Roblox’s Grand Kaizen. The game is available now. If you’re looking for more codes, we’ve covered a few other Roblox games, so I recommend you check out, at the very least, the ones for Blox Fruits, which is a take on One Piece.