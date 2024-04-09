RNG Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)

Get a surprise anime character each time you roll in RNG Anime Rarities. If you’re lucky, you’ll get your favorite heroes like Naruto, Luffy, and other familiar faces. Use RNG Anime Rarities codes to get free Coins and Potions and make this experience even more fun!

All RNG Anime Rarities Codes List

Active RNG Anime Rarities Codes

5000FAV : Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x7.5k Coins

: Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x7.5k Coins Update5 : Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x5k Coins

6000FAV : Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x7.5k Coins

5500FAV : Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x10k Coins

Update4 : Use for x5 Egg Tokens, x5 Stand Arrows, and x5k Coins

2MVISITS : Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, x10k Coins

Expired RNG Anime Rarities Codes

Easter

2000FAV

2500FAV

4000LIKES

500KVisits

Update2

350K

Release

Update1

500LIKES

100K

500FAV

1000LIKES

1500LIKES

2000LIKES

1000FAV

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Anime Rarities

You can redeem all the latest RNG Anime Rarities codes easily by following our step-by-step guide below:

Open RNG Anime Rarities in Roblox. Press the ABX icon on the right side to open the code redemption option. Type the code into the text field. Click Claim and grab the rewards.

