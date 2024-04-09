RNG Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)

Get a surprise anime character each time you roll in RNG Anime Rarities. If you’re lucky, you’ll get your favorite heroes like Naruto, Luffy, and other familiar faces. Use RNG Anime Rarities codes to get free Coins and Potions and make this experience even more fun!
All RNG Anime Rarities Codes List
Active RNG Anime Rarities Codes
- 5000FAV: Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x7.5k Coins
- Update5: Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x5k Coins
6000FAV: Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x7.5k Coins
5500FAV: Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, and x10k Coins
Update4: Use for x5 Egg Tokens, x5 Stand Arrows, and x5k Coins
2MVISITS: Use for x10 Lucky Potions, x5 Speed Potions, x10k Coins
- 8000LIKES: Use for x8k Coins, x10 Lucky Potions, and x5 Speed Potions
- Update4: Use for x5k Coins, x5 Egg Tokens, and x5 Stand Tokens
- 1MVISITS: Use for x3k Coins, x2 Damage Potions, and x2 Coins Potions
- SOLO: Use for x5k Coins, x25 Lucky Potions, and x10 Speed Potions
- 4000FAV: Use for x2.5k Coins, x10 Lucky Potions, and x5 Speed Potions
- 6500LIKES: Use for x2.5k Coins, x10 Lucky Potions, and x5 Speed Potions
- 5000LIKES: Use for x2.5k Coins, x10 Lucky Potions, and x5 Speed Potions
- 700KVISITS: Use for x2.5k Coins, x10 Lucky Potions, and x5 Speed Potions
- Update3: Use for 3k Coins, x2 Damage Potions, and x2 Coins Potions
Expired RNG Anime Rarities Codes
- Easter
- 2000FAV
- 2500FAV
- 4000LIKES
- 500KVisits
- Update2
- 350K
- Release
- Update1
- 500LIKES
- 100K
- 500FAV
- 1000LIKES
- 1500LIKES
- 2000LIKES
- 1000FAV
How to Redeem Codes in RNG Anime Rarities
You can redeem all the latest RNG Anime Rarities codes easily by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Open RNG Anime Rarities in Roblox.
- Press the ABX icon on the right side to open the code redemption option.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Click Claim and grab the rewards.
