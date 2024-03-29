Category:
Aura RNG Codes (March 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Mar 29, 2024 07:00 am
Aura RNG gameplay screenshot.
Spin for all sorts of majestic auras in Aura RNG while killing time by fighting other players, completing quests, and fishing. Quests give you Coins and potions, but you’ll get much luckier with your spins if you use Aura RNG codes and get all the rewards for free!

All Aura RNG Codes List

Aura RNG Codes (Working)

  • UpdateTwo—Redeem for 2 Herbie’s Potions
  • FreePotions—Redeem for free potions

Aura RNG Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Aura RNG codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Aura RNG

Redeeming Aura RNG codes is a simple process—here’s how to do it:

  1. Launch Aura RNG in Roblox.
  2. Click on the shopping cart icon in the left menu.
  3. Scroll down until you reach Codes.
  4. Input a code into the field that says Type code here.
  5. Click on Claim to grab your freebies!

If you love RNG-based Roblox titles, check out our articles on Anime Roulette codes and RNG Legends codes, and claim your rewards before they’re gone!

