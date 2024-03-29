Aura RNG Codes (March 2024)

Spin for all sorts of majestic auras in Aura RNG while killing time by fighting other players, completing quests, and fishing. Quests give you Coins and potions, but you’ll get much luckier with your spins if you use Aura RNG codes and get all the rewards for free!

Recommended Videos

All Aura RNG Codes List

Aura RNG Codes (Working)

UpdateTwo —Redeem for 2 Herbie’s Potions

—Redeem for 2 Herbie’s Potions FreePotions—Redeem for free potions

Aura RNG Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Aura RNG codes right now.

Related: Blades of Chance Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Aura RNG

Redeeming Aura RNG codes is a simple process—here’s how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Aura RNG in Roblox. Click on the shopping cart icon in the left menu. Scroll down until you reach Codes. Input a code into the field that says Type code here. Click on Claim to grab your freebies!

If you love RNG-based Roblox titles, check out our articles on Anime Roulette codes and RNG Legends codes, and claim your rewards before they’re gone!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more