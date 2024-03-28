RNG Legends Codes (March 2024)

Test your luck and spin to get coins—because that’s your only way off the island you start on! Coins are your currency for rebirthing, and you need to do that 100 times to unlock new islands. If that sounds like too much work, RNG Legends codes can help you.

All RNG Legends Codes List

RNG Legends Codes (Working)

FOLLOWTH3D3VS : Use for x2 Enrichment Luck Boost 30 min, x2 Luck Boost 10 min, and x2 Roll Speed

: Use for x2 Enrichment Luck Boost 30 min, x2 Luck Boost 10 min, and x2 Roll Speed SORRY4DELAY : Use for x2 Luck 10 min, x2 Enrichment Luck 30 min, and x2 Roll Speed 10 min

: Use for x2 Luck 10 min, x2 Enrichment Luck 30 min, and x2 Roll Speed 10 min 300KVISITS : Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min 200KVISITS : Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min 100KVISITS : Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min SECRET : Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min JOSHVERIFIED : Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min UPD2 : Use for Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, and Roll Speed 2x 10 min

: Use for Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, and Roll Speed 2x 10 min UPDATE : Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min BETA: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

RNG Legends Codes (Expired)

30KVISITS

250PLAYERS

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Legends

Redeeming RNG Legends codes is a simple process—here are the steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run RNG Legends in Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left. Input a code into the Code field. Click on the checkmark to grab your free rewards!

If you like RNG-based Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Blades of Chance codes and Anime Roulette codes, and grab the freebies for those titles before they expire!

