Category:
Codes
Video Games

RNG Legends Codes (March 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 11:40 am
RNG Legends gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Test your luck and spin to get coins—because that’s your only way off the island you start on! Coins are your currency for rebirthing, and you need to do that 100 times to unlock new islands. If that sounds like too much work, RNG Legends codes can help you.

Recommended Videos

All RNG Legends Codes List

RNG Legends Codes (Working)

  • FOLLOWTH3D3VS: Use for x2 Enrichment Luck Boost 30 min, x2 Luck Boost 10 min, and x2 Roll Speed
  • SORRY4DELAY: Use for x2 Luck 10 min, x2 Enrichment Luck 30 min, and x2 Roll Speed 10 min
  • 300KVISITS: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min
  • 200KVISITS: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min
  • 100KVISITS: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min
  • SECRET: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min
  • JOSHVERIFIED: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min
  • UPD2: Use for Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, and Roll Speed 2x 10 min
  • UPDATE: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min
  • BETA: Use for Luck x2 10 min, Enrichment Luck x2 30 min, and Roll Speed x2 10 min

RNG Legends Codes (Expired)

  • 30KVISITS
  • 250PLAYERS

Related: Anime RNG Codes

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Legends

Redeeming RNG Legends codes is a simple process—here are the steps:

Redeeming codes in RNG Legends.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run RNG Legends in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left.
  3. Input a code into the Code field.
  4. Click on the checkmark to grab your free rewards!

If you like RNG-based Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Blades of Chance codes and Anime Roulette codes, and grab the freebies for those titles before they expire!

Post Tag:
codes
RNG Legends
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Grand Piece Online Codes (March 2024)
Grand Piece Online Official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Grand Piece Online Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Untitled Attack on Titan Codes (March 2024)
Untitled Attack on Titan Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Untitled Attack on Titan Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 28, 2024
Read Article War Simulator Codes (March 2024)
War Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
War Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Grand Piece Online Codes (March 2024)
Grand Piece Online Official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Grand Piece Online Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Untitled Attack on Titan Codes (March 2024)
Untitled Attack on Titan Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Untitled Attack on Titan Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 28, 2024
Read Article War Simulator Codes (March 2024)
War Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
War Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 28, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.