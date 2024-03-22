Category:
Anime RNG Codes (March 2024)

Anime RNG gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Look like your favorite anime character, and brag in front of your friends about how awesome that is. Anime RNG is all about luck and showing off, so waste no time and become cooler than everyone else—use Anime RNG codes to become more fortunate with your spins!

All Anime RNG Codes List

Anime RNG Codes (Working)

  • UPDATE: Use for 100 Gold, 5 Speed Potions, and 5 Luck Potions
  • JIXXYJAXLIEDHEREISSOMECOINS: Use for 50 Gold
  • RELEASE: Use for 50 Gold and 5 Luck Potions

Anime RNG Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Anime RNG Codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime RNG

The process of redeeming Anime RNG codes is simple—follow these steps:

How to redeem Anime RNG codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime RNG in Roblox.
  2. Click on the cogwheel icon in the menu on the left to open Settings.
  3. Scroll down a bit until you see the space for entering codes.
  4. Input a code into the Insert code here field.
  5. Click on Redeem to get your free stuff!

If anime Roblox games are your thing, check out our articles on Anime Rangers codes and Anime Last Stand codes to grab all the free rewards those titles have to offer!

