Video Games

Anime Last Stand Codes (February 2024)

By
0
Anime Last Stand Promo Image
Image via Anime Last Stand

One of the most popular tower-defense games is waiting for you to prove your strategic skills! In Anime Last Stand, you can use your favorite anime characters as units and upgrade them to the max. Use Anime Last Stand codes for freebies that will help you progress faster.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Last Stand Codes List

Anime Last Stand Codes (Working)

  • ALSUpdate2YutaHype: Use for 350 Emeralds and 10 Rerolls
  • BigUpdateWednesday: Use for 15 Rerolls
  • BlamsSecretMiniUpdateMustBeSubbedToWork: Use for 500 Emeralds and 20 Rerolls
  • ThankYouSoMuch45mVisits: Use for Rerolls
  • BlamSpoyYTSecretUnitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork: Use for a Drip Zami unit

Anime Last Stand Codes (Expired)

  • FinalDelay
  • ULTIMATEGOJO
  • BlamSpotInsaneWeekendCodeMustBeSubbedToWork
  • TyFor1mVisitsPart2
  • 800SERVERMEMBERS!
  • FreeNami
  • TyFor1mVisitsPart1
  • BlamsOP5MillionVisitsRerollCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL
  • here
  • TyFor1mVisitsPart2
  • 1MSERVERMEMBERS!
  • SorryForDelay
  • TyFor25mVisitsOMG!
  • BlamsSecret1MillionUniquePlayerCode
  • YammoRework
  • 2000SERVERMEMBERS
  • D1SGUISED
  • Fixes
  • 3219872
  • 50KVISITS!
  • 700SERVERMEMBERS!
  • 1500SERVERMEMBERS
  • 50ThousandsFavorites!!!
  • 1000SERVERMEMBERS!
  • 200kMembersINSANE!
  • RELEASE
  • 600SERVERMEMBERS!
  • TyFor10kFavREAL
  • 400SERVERMEMBERS!
  • 100KVISITS!
  • 900SERVERMEMBERS!
  • Shutdown
  • Async
  • 500SERERMEMBERS!
  • BlamTopSecretCodeWontWorkIfNotSubbed
  • TyFor1mVisitsPart1
  • Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT
  • 10KVISITS!
  • Sub2CodeNex77k—Redeem for 250 Emeralds
  • BlamsAndShocksNightmare100kMemberReRollCodeTrySubscribingToBlamSpotOnYTAndFollowingFr_ShockOnTwitterIfItDoesntWork
  • Sub2HotSauceHan
  • SkillTreeRestALPHAReportAnyBugs
  • Sub2Blamspot524k
  • BlamSecretValentinesCode
  • NeelsTV
  • Shock
  • ToadBoi120k—Redeem for a Gogata Unit
  • BUFF
  • HanminloveSecretCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

Related: Fruit Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Last Stand

Redeeming Anime Last Stand codes is a straightforward and short process. Follow our instructions below to get freebies in no time:

How to redeem codes in Anime Last Stand
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Last Stand on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and grab your prize!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with a bunch of codes, make sure to check our lists of Anime World Tower Defense codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for amazing freebies in those popular experiences!

About the author

Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović is a codes expert who loves finding new codes for our Roblox and mobile gamers. He's been playing games since the first Splinter Cell was released in 2002. Usually, when he's not making his favorite pasta, you can find him playing Overcooked 2, NBA, or Call of Duty in his living room.
    More Stories by Andrija Bulatović