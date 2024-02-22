Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (February 2024)

Anime Dungeon Fighters codes give a ton of Cos Coins, Gems, Money, and various Boosts that will help you become stronger so you can defeat all the opponents more easily and become the ultimate fighter. Just make sure to grab them before they expire!
All Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes List
Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (Working)
- DISCORD: Use for x100 Cos Coins and x600 Gems
- BOOSTGIFT: Use for 30 minutes of Money Boost and 30 minutes of EXP Boost
- GEMGIFT: Use for x1k Gems
- GOLDGIFT: Use for x3k Money
Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (Expired)
- freegift2
- FREEGIFT
- WEEKENDGIFT2
- WEEKENDGIFT1
- NEWGAME
- NEWGAME2
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Dungeon Fighters
Redeeming Anime Dungeon Fighters codes is easy if you follow the steps below:
- Launch Anime Dungeon Fighters on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the right side of the screen.
- Go to the Codes tab.
- Input your code into the text box.
- Click the Claim! button to get your freebies.
