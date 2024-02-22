Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (February 2024)

Anime Dungeon Fighters codes give a ton of Cos Coins, Gems, Money, and various Boosts that will help you become stronger so you can defeat all the opponents more easily and become the ultimate fighter. Just make sure to grab them before they expire!

All Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes List

Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (Working)

DISCORD : Use for x100 Cos Coins and x600 Gems

: Use for x100 Cos Coins and x600 Gems BOOSTGIFT : Use for 30 minutes of Money Boost and 30 minutes of EXP Boost

: Use for 30 minutes of Money Boost and 30 minutes of EXP Boost GEMGIFT : Use for x1k Gems

: Use for x1k Gems GOLDGIFT: Use for x3k Money

Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (Expired)

freegift2

FREEGIFT

WEEKENDGIFT2

WEEKENDGIFT1

NEWGAME

NEWGAME2

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Dungeon Fighters

Redeeming Anime Dungeon Fighters codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

Launch Anime Dungeon Fighters on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the right side of the screen. Go to the Codes tab. Input your code into the text box. Click the Claim! button to get your freebies.

