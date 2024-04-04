Pull a Sword Codes (April 2024)

Pulling a sword in this game won’t make you a king, but it’ll give you each blade you can dislocate from its rocky stand—which you do by clicking. Pulling swords from stone requires Strength, so use Pull a Sword codes to be as strong as Conan the Barbarian ASAP!

All Pull a Sword Codes List

Pull a Sword Codes (Active)

K123456789C : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion K123456789B : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion K123456789A : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion buff2big : Use for a Mega Potion

: Use for a Mega Potion opgiftfromme : Use for a random Pet

: Use for a random Pet giftfromme23 : Use for a random Pet

: Use for a random Pet giftfromme1 : Use for a random Pet

: Use for a random Pet NEWEVENTCODEA2 : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion NEWEVENTCODEA2 : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion K123456789D : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion potioncode542 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion xFrozenCodeB24 : Use for a Frozen B Pet

: Use for a Frozen B Pet xFrozenDominus : Use for a Frozen Dominus Pet

: Use for a Frozen Dominus Pet halloweenparty2023 : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion code900 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion KingCode4321 : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion KingCode1234 : Use for a Strength Boost

: Use for a Strength Boost xfrozencodea : Use for a Frozen Pet

: Use for a Frozen Pet ytcode24690 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion A39B2456BBBC : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion new21potion : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion code492 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion likedog2 : Use for a Like Dog Pet

: Use for a Like Dog Pet newcode48 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion ghostydog4 : Use for a Ghosty Dog Pet

: Use for a Ghosty Dog Pet likecat : Use for a Like Cat Pet

: Use for a Like Cat Pet halloweenluck : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion eventhalloween : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion PotionCode4721 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion winpotion99995 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion HelpForYo23456 : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion NewPotionCode248 : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion RELEASE: Use for a Split Doggy Pet

Pull a Sword Codes (Expired)

ytopcode91

twcode1

How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword

Redeeming Pull a Sword codes is simple—follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Pull a Sword in Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the right side (it doesn’t matter which one you choose). Input a code into the Enter Code field. Click on Verify to grab your freebies!

