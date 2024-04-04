Category:
Pull a Sword Codes (April 2024)

Pulling a sword in this game won’t make you a king, but it’ll give you each blade you can dislocate from its rocky stand—which you do by clicking. Pulling swords from stone requires Strength, so use Pull a Sword codes to be as strong as Conan the Barbarian ASAP!

All Pull a Sword Codes List

Pull a Sword Codes (Active)

  • K123456789C: Use for a Strength Potion
  • K123456789B: Use for a Strength Potion
  • K123456789A: Use for a Strength Potion
  • buff2big: Use for a Mega Potion
  • opgiftfromme: Use for a random Pet
  • giftfromme23: Use for a random Pet
  • giftfromme1: Use for a random Pet
  • NEWEVENTCODEA2: Use for a Strength Potion
  • NEWEVENTCODEA2: Use for a Strength Potion
  • K123456789D: Use for a Strength Potion
  • potioncode542: Use for a Win Potion
  • xFrozenCodeB24: Use for a Frozen B Pet
  • xFrozenDominus: Use for a Frozen Dominus Pet
  • halloweenparty2023: Use for a Strength Potion
  • code900: Use for a Win Potion
  • KingCode4321: Use for a Strength Potion
  • KingCode1234: Use for a Strength Boost
  • xfrozencodea: Use for a Frozen Pet
  • ytcode24690: Use for a Win Potion
  • A39B2456BBBC: Use for a Strength Potion
  • new21potion: Use for a Strength Potion
  • code492: Use for a Win Potion
  • likedog2: Use for a Like Dog Pet
  • newcode48: Use for a Win Potion
  • ghostydog4: Use for a Ghosty Dog Pet
  • likecat: Use for a Like Cat Pet
  • halloweenluck: Use for a Strength Potion
  • eventhalloween: Use for a Strength Potion
  • PotionCode4721: Use for a Win Potion
  • winpotion99995: Use for a Win Potion
  • HelpForYo23456: Use for a Win Potion
  • NewPotionCode248: Use for a Strength Potion
  • RELEASE: Use for a Split Doggy Pet

Pull a Sword Codes (Expired)

  • ytopcode91
  • twcode1

How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword

Redeeming Pull a Sword codes is simple—follow the steps below:

Redeeming Pull a Sword codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Pull a Sword in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button on the right side (it doesn’t matter which one you choose).
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code field.
  4. Click on Verify to grab your freebies!

If you love playing Roblox games, check out our articles on Blades of Chance codes and Weapon Fighting Simulator codes, and grab all the free rewards for those experiences before they expire!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.