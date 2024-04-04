Pull a Sword Codes (April 2024)

Pulling a sword in this game won’t make you a king, but it’ll give you each blade you can dislocate from its rocky stand—which you do by clicking. Pulling swords from stone requires Strength, so use Pull a Sword codes to be as strong as Conan the Barbarian ASAP!
All Pull a Sword Codes List
Pull a Sword Codes (Active)
- K123456789C: Use for a Strength Potion
- K123456789B: Use for a Strength Potion
- K123456789A: Use for a Strength Potion
- buff2big: Use for a Mega Potion
- opgiftfromme: Use for a random Pet
- giftfromme23: Use for a random Pet
- giftfromme1: Use for a random Pet
- NEWEVENTCODEA2: Use for a Strength Potion
- K123456789D: Use for a Strength Potion
- potioncode542: Use for a Win Potion
- xFrozenCodeB24: Use for a Frozen B Pet
- xFrozenDominus: Use for a Frozen Dominus Pet
- halloweenparty2023: Use for a Strength Potion
- code900: Use for a Win Potion
- KingCode4321: Use for a Strength Potion
- KingCode1234: Use for a Strength Boost
- xfrozencodea: Use for a Frozen Pet
- ytcode24690: Use for a Win Potion
- A39B2456BBBC: Use for a Strength Potion
- new21potion: Use for a Strength Potion
- code492: Use for a Win Potion
- likedog2: Use for a Like Dog Pet
- newcode48: Use for a Win Potion
- ghostydog4: Use for a Ghosty Dog Pet
- likecat: Use for a Like Cat Pet
- halloweenluck: Use for a Strength Potion
- eventhalloween: Use for a Strength Potion
- PotionCode4721: Use for a Win Potion
- winpotion99995: Use for a Win Potion
- HelpForYo23456: Use for a Win Potion
- NewPotionCode248: Use for a Strength Potion
- RELEASE: Use for a Split Doggy Pet
Pull a Sword Codes (Expired)
- ytopcode91
- twcode1
How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword
Redeeming Pull a Sword codes is simple—follow the steps below:
- Run Pull a Sword in Roblox.
- Click on the Codes button on the right side (it doesn’t matter which one you choose).
- Input a code into the Enter Code field.
- Click on Verify to grab your freebies!
