Master Pirate Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024 We looked for new codes!

There is a limited number of things in this world that can capture the beauty of the Water 7 arc. Master Pirate is one of them. Grab your nearest Devil Fruit and a cola-powered ship and start your journey. Oh, don’t forget to bring Master Pirate codes as well.

All Master Pirate Codes List

Master Pirate Codes (Working)

3C644B72 : Use for 25 Ruby and 25 mins of X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts

: Use for 25 Ruby and 25 mins of X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts F71E48E5 : Use for 25 Ruby, and 25 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts

: Use for 25 Ruby, and 25 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts UPD2.9 : Use for $1,200 and 29 Ruby

: Use for $1,200 and 29 Ruby Sorry4Shutdown : Use for 30 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp

: Use for 30 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp PeaKer_Gamer : Use for 1 Ruby

: Use for 1 Ruby GH0Ks : Use for 500$

: Use for 500$ Blackkung : Use for 1 Ruby

: Use for 1 Ruby KINGNONKD : Use for $2,000 and 1 Ruby

: Use for $2,000 and 1 Ruby Xdggjai : Use for 1 EXP, $1, 1 Ruby, 1-hour X2 Money, X2 Drop, and X2 EXP Boosts

: Use for 1 EXP, $1, 1 Ruby, 1-hour X2 Money, X2 Drop, and X2 EXP Boosts GameingTV : Use for $20,000

: Use for $20,000 IceBarBer : Use for 5 Rubies

: Use for 5 Rubies AKUMATORI : Use for $3,629

: Use for $3,629 Rohanny : Use for 9 Rubies

: Use for 9 Rubies MONOACK : Use for 5 Rubies

: Use for 5 Rubies YOUNO : Use for ResetStats

: Use for ResetStats Dinoz_Ch : Use for ResetStats

: Use for ResetStats NomJeut : Use for ResetStats

: Use for ResetStats LION_GAMER : Use for 10 Rubies

: Use for 10 Rubies KamoyKung: Use for ResetStats

Master Pirate Codes (Expired)

F71E48E5

BA554E95

362B497A

12kLike

8.5MVisit

30kFavorites

How to Redeem Codes in Master Pirate

To redeem Master Pirate codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Master Pirate on Roblox. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen. Click the Setting tab. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more One-Piece-inspired Roblox games with freebies, check out our Haze Piece Codes and Legacy Piece Codes articles, too!

