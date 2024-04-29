Master Pirate Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024
We looked for new codes!
Recommended Videos
There is a limited number of things in this world that can capture the beauty of the Water 7 arc. Master Pirate is one of them. Grab your nearest Devil Fruit and a cola-powered ship and start your journey. Oh, don’t forget to bring Master Pirate codes as well.
All Master Pirate Codes List
Master Pirate Codes (Working)
- 3C644B72: Use for 25 Ruby and 25 mins of X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts
- F71E48E5: Use for 25 Ruby, and 25 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts
- UPD2.9: Use for $1,200 and 29 Ruby
- Sorry4Shutdown: Use for 30 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp
- PeaKer_Gamer: Use for 1 Ruby
- GH0Ks: Use for 500$
- Blackkung: Use for 1 Ruby
- KINGNONKD: Use for $2,000 and 1 Ruby
- Xdggjai: Use for 1 EXP, $1, 1 Ruby, 1-hour X2 Money, X2 Drop, and X2 EXP Boosts
- GameingTV: Use for $20,000
- IceBarBer: Use for 5 Rubies
- AKUMATORI: Use for $3,629
- Rohanny: Use for 9 Rubies
- MONOACK: Use for 5 Rubies
- YOUNO: Use for ResetStats
- Dinoz_Ch: Use for ResetStats
- NomJeut: Use for ResetStats
- LION_GAMER: Use for 10 Rubies
- KamoyKung: Use for ResetStats
Master Pirate Codes (Expired)
- F71E48E5
- BA554E95
- 362B497A
- 12kLike
- 8.5MVisit
- 30kFavorites
Related: Demon Piece Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Master Pirate
To redeem Master Pirate codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Master Pirate on Roblox.
- Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
- Click the Setting tab.
- Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies!
If you want to play more One-Piece-inspired Roblox games with freebies, check out our Haze Piece Codes and Legacy Piece Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more