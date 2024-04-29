Master Pirate Official Art
Master Pirate Codes (April 2024)

There is a limited number of things in this world that can capture the beauty of the Water 7 arc. Master Pirate is one of them. Grab your nearest Devil Fruit and a cola-powered ship and start your journey. Oh, don’t forget to bring Master Pirate codes as well.

All Master Pirate Codes List

Master Pirate Codes (Working)

  • 3C644B72: Use for 25 Ruby and 25 mins of X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts 
  • F71E48E5: Use for 25 Ruby, and 25 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp Boosts 
  • UPD2.9: Use for $1,200 and 29 Ruby
  • Sorry4Shutdown: Use for 30 mins X2Money, X2Drop, and X2Exp
  • PeaKer_Gamer: Use for 1 Ruby
  • GH0Ks: Use for 500$
  • Blackkung: Use for 1 Ruby
  • KINGNONKD: Use for $2,000 and 1 Ruby
  • Xdggjai: Use for 1 EXP, $1, 1 Ruby, 1-hour X2 Money, X2 Drop, and X2 EXP Boosts
  • GameingTV: Use for $20,000
  • IceBarBer: Use for 5 Rubies
  • AKUMATORI: Use for $3,629
  • Rohanny: Use for 9 Rubies
  • MONOACK: Use for 5 Rubies
  • YOUNO: Use for ResetStats
  • Dinoz_Ch: Use for ResetStats
  • NomJeut: Use for ResetStats
  • LION_GAMER: Use for 10 Rubies
  • KamoyKung: Use for ResetStats

Master Pirate Codes (Expired)

  • F71E48E5
  • BA554E95
  • 362B497A
  • 12kLike
  • 8.5MVisit
  • 30kFavorites

How to Redeem Codes in Master Pirate

To redeem Master Pirate codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Master Pirate on Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click the Setting tab.
  4. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
  5. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more One-Piece-inspired Roblox games with freebies, check out our Haze Piece Codes and Legacy Piece Codes articles, too!

