Haze Piece Codes (March 2024)

Experience the world of the popular anime series One Piece as a Pirate or a Marine in this challenging RPG Roblox experience! To get to play as the desired race and have the resources you need to make fighting and leveling up easier, you can rely on Haze Piece codes.

All Haze Piece Codes List

Haze Piece Codes (Working)

VALENTINES2024 : Use for 3 Race Spins and 30 mins of x2 EXP

: Use for 3 Race Spins and 30 mins of x2 EXP LETSGO375KHAZE : Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund XMAS2023 : Use for 1h of x2 EXP

: Use for 1h of x2 EXP NEXTAT350KLIKES : Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund WOW325KMLG : Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund NEXT300KCOOL : Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stats Refund

: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stats Refund 275KNEXTLETSGO : Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stats Refund

: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stats Refund GROUPONLY: Use for 10k Cash

Haze Piece Codes (Expired)

GEAR5TH

250KLETSGO

50KLIKESOMG

WOWZERS125K

SHUTDOWN1

LIKETHEGAME4MORE

RELEASEYT

220KLIKES4CODE

NEXT@115KLIKES

LIKETHEGAME4MORE

DRAGONUPDATE23

NEXTCODEAT100K

SHUTDOWN3

SHUTDOWN2

XMASUPDATE2022

FREEX2EXP

WOW190KFORNEXT

20KLIKESCOOL

SHUTDOWN4

100KFOLLOWS

THANKSFOR70K2023

145KLIKESFORNEXT

HAPPYNEWYEARS

160KLIKESFORNEXT

How to Redeem Codes in Haze Piece

Redeeming Haze Piece codes takes only a few steps—here’s how you do it:

Run Haze Piece in Roblox. Click on Menu on the left to expand it. Click on the gift icon in the expanded menu to open the code redemption window. Use the Enter Code field to input a code. Click on Redeem to reap your rewards!

