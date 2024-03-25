Haze Piece Codes (March 2024)

Experience the world of the popular anime series One Piece as a Pirate or a Marine in this challenging RPG Roblox experience! To get to play as the desired race and have the resources you need to make fighting and leveling up easier, you can rely on Haze Piece codes.
All Haze Piece Codes List
Haze Piece Codes (Working)
- VALENTINES2024: Use for 3 Race Spins and 30 mins of x2 EXP
- LETSGO375KHAZE: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund
- XMAS2023: Use for 1h of x2 EXP
- NEXTAT350KLIKES: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund
- WOW325KMLG: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund
- NEXT300KCOOL: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stats Refund
- 275KNEXTLETSGO: Use for 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stats Refund
- GROUPONLY: Use for 10k Cash
Haze Piece Codes (Expired)
- GEAR5TH
- 250KLETSGO
- 50KLIKESOMG
- WOWZERS125K
- SHUTDOWN1
- LIKETHEGAME4MORE
- RELEASEYT
- 220KLIKES4CODE
- NEXT@115KLIKES
- LIKETHEGAME4MORE
- DRAGONUPDATE23
- NEXTCODEAT100K
- SHUTDOWN3
- SHUTDOWN2
- XMASUPDATE2022
- FREEX2EXP
- WOW190KFORNEXT
- 20KLIKESCOOL
- SHUTDOWN4
- 100KFOLLOWS
- THANKSFOR70K2023
- 145KLIKESFORNEXT
- HAPPYNEWYEARS
- 160KLIKESFORNEXT
How to Redeem Codes in Haze Piece
Redeeming Haze Piece codes takes only a few steps—here’s how you do it:
- Run Haze Piece in Roblox.
- Click on Menu on the left to expand it.
- Click on the gift icon in the expanded menu to open the code redemption window.
- Use the Enter Code field to input a code.
- Click on Redeem to reap your rewards!
