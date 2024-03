One Fruit Codes (March 2024)

One Fruit is a Roblox game inspired by the critically acclaimed anime and manga series One Piece. Just like the future pirate king Luffy, set sail on a grand adventure with your crew, do tasks, and gather powerful fruits! All of this becomes much easier with One Fruit codes!

Recommended Videos

All One Fruit Codes List

One Fruit Codes (Working)

TREMORV2: Use for free rewards

One Fruit Codes (Expired)

LEOPARD

SKELETON

REVIVE

GUITAR

80MVISITS

150KLIKES

HALLOWEEN

160KLIKES

LIGHTAWAKEN

50MVISITS

120KLIKES

OPERATIONFIX

OPERATION

SOUND

BUBBLEISLAND

110KLIKES

100KLIKES

95KLIKES3

CAPTAINGOODBEARD

JoinLoyals!

LoyalsCode!

RACEV2SOON

BEARTYRANT

SPRINGFRUIT

THUNDERGOD

LIGHTINGAWAKENING

BossStudioLoyals

Gear4!

OFSimulator!

DRESSROSASOON

GASFRUIT

100MILVISITS

NEWYEARS

JACKFROST

170KLIKES

SORRYFORRAIDS

FROSTFLAMES

FINALLYCODEFIXED

MERRYXMAS

CODEFIX!

NEWMANAGEMENT!

GEAR3!

SORRYFORDELAY

THEDUMLEGEND

PEDROCA

JEFFBLOX

SUBMEDTW

SUBALONEZINHO

INE

SUBXOU

FIXSHUTDOWN2

85KLIKES

FIXSHUTDOWN

10KACTIVE

80KLIKES

30MAND300K

8KACTIVE

VAMPIRE

SHADOW

SUMMER

75KLIKES

70KLIKES

65KLIKES

20MVISITS

60KLIKES

4KPLAYERS

KOKUTOV2

55KLIKES

PERFOMANCEBOOST

DRAGON2

DRAGON

50KLIKES

DRAGONFIX

TREMOR

SEA2

CONQUEROR

RUBBER

SorryForDelay

NewUpdate

SmokeFruit

RaceSpins

NEWCODE

NEWRACECODE

40KLIKES

SKYISLAND

SKYFIX

UPDATEBOOST

FISHMANSTYLE

PAWRELEASE

SHUTDOWNRELEASE

35KLIKES

RELEASERACE

RELEASERACE2

RELEASERACE3

RELEASE

20MIL!!!

VALENTINE<3

SECRETFRUITS

XMASRACE

XMASBOOST

MerryChristmas

MerryRaces

THX25KLIKES

UPDATE2

RandomRace1

RandomRace2

RandomRace3

UPDATE

THX20KMEMBERS

Thx5kLikes

THXROBLOX

OPENBETA

SubCLstudio

SubCLstudio2

500LIKES

Related: Second Piece Codes

How to Redeem Codes in One Fruit

To redeem One Fruit codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open One Fruit on your device. Press the Menu button. Click on the thumbs-up button at the top. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem and get your rewards!

If you want to play more popular anime-inspired titles with freebies, check out our Z Piece Codes and Anime Spirits Codes articles, too!