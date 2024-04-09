Dinosaur Simulator Codes (April 2024)

In this super cool survival game, you get to be a dinosaur and look for food while avoiding predators. Explore the prehistoric world and watch your baby dino grow up. And if you want to get special skins, redeem the Dinosaur Simulator codes listed below!

Recommended Videos

All Dinosaur Simulator Codes List

Dinosaur Simulator Codes (Working)

CAMBRIANEXPLOSION : Use for an Anomalocaris Onchopristis

: Use for an Anomalocaris Onchopristis RockMuncher : Use for a Terranotus Plateosaurus

: Use for a Terranotus Plateosaurus 060515 : Use for an Ornithomimus

: Use for an Ornithomimus 115454 : Use for a Chickenosaurus

: Use for a Chickenosaurus 092316 : Use for an Electric Pteranodon

: Use for an Electric Pteranodon Burnt Burrito : Use for a Yutashu

: Use for a Yutashu 060398 : Use for a Dodo

: Use for a Dodo AMERICA : Use for an American Eagle Balaur

: Use for an American Eagle Balaur drinnk : Use for a Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus

: Use for a Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus Pokemantrainer : Use for a Wyvern

: Use for a Wyvern JELLYDONUT200M: Use for a Jelly Joy Concavenator

Dinosaur Simulator Codes (Expired)

50KDALIKES

45KGROUPMEMBERS

COORDINATE

Related: Prior Extinction Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dinosaur Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem Dinosaur Simulator codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Dinosaur Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Promo Codes at the bottom of the screen in the main menu. Enter your code into the text box. Click on Submit! to claim your reward.

If you love Roblox simulators, check out our Fishing Simulator Codes and Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes articles to find more codes and redeem them for useful freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more