Dinosaur Simulator Codes (April 2024)

In this super cool survival game, you get to be a dinosaur and look for food while avoiding predators. Explore the prehistoric world and watch your baby dino grow up. And if you want to get special skins, redeem the Dinosaur Simulator codes listed below!
All Dinosaur Simulator Codes List
Dinosaur Simulator Codes (Working)
- CAMBRIANEXPLOSION: Use for an Anomalocaris Onchopristis
- RockMuncher: Use for a Terranotus Plateosaurus
- 060515: Use for an Ornithomimus
- 115454: Use for a Chickenosaurus
- 092316: Use for an Electric Pteranodon
- Burnt Burrito: Use for a Yutashu
- 060398: Use for a Dodo
- AMERICA: Use for an American Eagle Balaur
- drinnk: Use for a Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus
- Pokemantrainer: Use for a Wyvern
- JELLYDONUT200M: Use for a Jelly Joy Concavenator
Dinosaur Simulator Codes (Expired)
- 50KDALIKES
- 45KGROUPMEMBERS
- COORDINATE
How to Redeem Codes in Dinosaur Simulator
Follow the steps below to redeem Dinosaur Simulator codes:
- Launch Dinosaur Simulator on Roblox.
- Click on the Promo Codes at the bottom of the screen in the main menu.
- Enter your code into the text box.
- Click on Submit! to claim your reward.
