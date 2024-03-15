Category:
Pixel Heroes Codes (March 2024)

Pixel Heroes gameplay screenshot.
Image via HaoPlay Limited

A classic good versus evil story in a pixelated world is definitely my cup of tea. Become the chosen one and lead your heroes into battle against hordes of dark creatures in this highly immersive RPG title. Use Pixel Heroes codes to level up faster because the enemy is ruthless!

All Pixel Heroes Codes List

Pixel Heroes Codes (Working)

  • THANKYOUALL: Use for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 3 Lunar Astrolable Stones
  • THANKYOUALL1: Use for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 1 Covenant of Light
  • ENTEREMOND: Use for 200k Gold Coins, 100k Experience Points, 100 Boundary Stones, and 1 Covenant of Light

Pixel Heroes Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Pixel Heroes codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Heroes

Redeeming Pixel Heroes codes may seem confusing—follow these instructions, and you’ll be good to go:

How to redeem codes in Pixel Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Start Pixel Heroes on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial so that you can tap on the screen freely.
  3. Tap on the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  4. Go to Codes in the bottom-right corner of the menu.
  5. Input a code into the Enter the Redeem Code field.
  6. Tap on Claim to get your free rewards!

If you're looking for free rewards for other popular titles, check out our articles on Pokemon GO codes and Cookie Run Kingdom codes and claim those freebies before they expire!

Read Article All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (March 2024)
A cover image of WWE 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (March 2024)
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Driving Empire Codes (March 2024)
Driving Empire Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Driving Empire Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Death Ball Codes (March 2024)
Death Ball in-game Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Death Ball Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 15, 2024
