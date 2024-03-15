Pixel Heroes Codes (March 2024)

A classic good versus evil story in a pixelated world is definitely my cup of tea. Become the chosen one and lead your heroes into battle against hordes of dark creatures in this highly immersive RPG title. Use Pixel Heroes codes to level up faster because the enemy is ruthless!

All Pixel Heroes Codes List

Pixel Heroes Codes (Working)

THANKYOUALL : Use for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 3 Lunar Astrolable Stones

: Use for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 3 Lunar Astrolable Stones THANKYOUALL1 : Use for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 1 Covenant of Light

: Use for 1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, and 1 Covenant of Light ENTEREMOND: Use for 200k Gold Coins, 100k Experience Points, 100 Boundary Stones, and 1 Covenant of Light

Pixel Heroes Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Pixel Heroes codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Heroes

Redeeming Pixel Heroes codes may seem confusing—follow these instructions, and you’ll be good to go:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Start Pixel Heroes on your device. Complete the tutorial so that you can tap on the screen freely. Tap on the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Go to Codes in the bottom-right corner of the menu. Input a code into the Enter the Redeem Code field. Tap on Claim to get your free rewards!

