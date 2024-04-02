Dance for UGC Codes (April 2024)

Shake your groove thing in this dazzling Roblox UGC experience! As long as you don’t stop, you’ll gain fame, which is the key to unlocking fabulous cosmetics for your character. Of course, fame doesn’t come easily, so use Dance for UGC codes to become a superstar faster.
All Dance for UGC Codes List
Active Dance for UGC Codes
- HelloApril: Use for 30k Fame Points (New)
- WelcomeCelebrities: Use for 30k Fame Points
Expired Dance for UGC Codes
- Lavender
- BreadAndCake
- InputCode
- FollowLily
- CherryBlossom
- LoveSoSweet
- EasterEgg
- CandyDate
- LittleStar
- Forsythia
- GiftBasket
- CarrotCake
- WayForLove
- WelcomeFebruary
- KawaiiKitty
- LemonCake
- Avocado
- ThirtyThousand
- BeFamous
- Lily
- FollowingDFU
- HelloFriends
- MusicIsMyLife
- GiveChoco
- EggRecipe
- LittleYellowBunny
- EggSalad
- EggChickChicken
- PondStore
- Imagine
- Apple
- CloserThanThis
- DeadBear
- Bagel
- YouGuys
- CheeseTabby
- LetsDance
- Spotyyyy
- Y2KParty
- BeThereForMe
- FavoriteDFU
- CutePomPom
- WhatsYourMeal
- StrawberryStripe
- CheeseCake
- TrueOrFalse
- GetAGuitar
- PepperoniPizza
- BunnyBunny
- ShyBearFriend
- RewardForShutDown
- ThanksForPlay
- GoodByeJanuary
- LuckyDay
- GoodMorning
- BunnyHop
- AprilFoolsDay
- Queen
- Cucumber
- BeAFriend
- NumberOne
- Tomato
- FavoritePizza
- FeelingGood
- LoveAll
- PerfectNight
- FirstUpdate
- SuperShy
- Omelette
- CuteAnimals
- Kitten
- BlackHeart
- HappyValentine
How to Redeem Codes in Dance for UGC
Redeeming Dance for UGC codes is fast and straightforward—here’s how you do it:
- Run Dance for UGC in Roblox.
- Click on Codes on the left side.
- Input a code into the field that says Enter code here.
- Click on Redeem to get your freebies!
If you’re looking for more UGC Roblox experiences, check out our articles on UGC Don’t Move codes and UGC Limited codes and grab all the freebies those games have to offer, too!
