Category:
Codes
Video Games

Dance for UGC Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 10:10 am
Dance for UGC gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Shake your groove thing in this dazzling Roblox UGC experience! As long as you don’t stop, you’ll gain fame, which is the key to unlocking fabulous cosmetics for your character. Of course, fame doesn’t come easily, so use Dance for UGC codes to become a superstar faster.

Recommended Videos

All Dance for UGC Codes List

Active Dance for UGC Codes

  • HelloApril: Use for 30k Fame Points (New)
  • WelcomeCelebrities: Use for 30k Fame Points

Expired Dance for UGC Codes

  • Lavender
  • BreadAndCake
  • InputCode
  • FollowLily
  • CherryBlossom
  • LoveSoSweet
  • EasterEgg
  • CandyDate
  • LittleStar
  • Forsythia
  • GiftBasket
  • CarrotCake
  • WayForLove
  • WelcomeFebruary
  • KawaiiKitty
  • LemonCake
  • Avocado
  • ThirtyThousand
  • BeFamous
  • Lily
  • FollowingDFU
  • HelloFriends
  • MusicIsMyLife
  • GiveChoco
  • EggRecipe
  • LittleYellowBunny
  • EggSalad
  • EggChickChicken
  • PondStore
  • Imagine
  • Apple
  • CloserThanThis
  • DeadBear
  • Bagel
  • YouGuys
  • CheeseTabby
  • LetsDance
  • Spotyyyy
  • Y2KParty
  • BeThereForMe
  • FavoriteDFU
  • CutePomPom
  • WhatsYourMeal
  • StrawberryStripe
  • CheeseCake
  • TrueOrFalse
  • GetAGuitar
  • PepperoniPizza
  • BunnyBunny
  • ShyBearFriend
  • RewardForShutDown
  • ThanksForPlay
  • GoodByeJanuary
  • LuckyDay
  • GoodMorning
  • BunnyHop
  • AprilFoolsDay
  • Queen
  • Cucumber
  • BeAFriend
  • NumberOne
  • Tomato
  • FavoritePizza
  • FeelingGood
  • LoveAll
  • PerfectNight
  • FirstUpdate
  • SuperShy
  • Omelette
  • CuteAnimals
  • Kitten
  • BlackHeart
  • HappyValentine

Related: TTD 3 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dance for UGC

Redeeming Dance for UGC codes is fast and straightforward—here’s how you do it:

Redeeming Dance for UGC codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Dance for UGC in Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes on the left side.
  3. Input a code into the field that says Enter code here.
  4. Click on Redeem to get your freebies!

If you’re looking for more UGC Roblox experiences, check out our articles on UGC Don’t Move codes and UGC Limited codes and grab all the freebies those games have to offer, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Dance for UGC
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Jujutsu Online Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article New Ensemble codes
New Ensemble game image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
New Ensemble codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Jujutsu Online Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article New Ensemble codes
New Ensemble game image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
New Ensemble codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.