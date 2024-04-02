Dance for UGC Codes (April 2024)

Shake your groove thing in this dazzling Roblox UGC experience! As long as you don’t stop, you’ll gain fame, which is the key to unlocking fabulous cosmetics for your character. Of course, fame doesn’t come easily, so use Dance for UGC codes to become a superstar faster.

All Dance for UGC Codes List

Active Dance for UGC Codes

HelloApril : Use for 30k Fame Points (New)

: Use for 30k Fame Points WelcomeCelebrities: Use for 30k Fame Points

Expired Dance for UGC Codes

Lavender

BreadAndCake

InputCode

FollowLily

CherryBlossom

LoveSoSweet

EasterEgg

CandyDate

LittleStar

Forsythia

GiftBasket

CarrotCake

WayForLove

WelcomeFebruary

KawaiiKitty

LemonCake

Avocado

ThirtyThousand

BeFamous

Lily

FollowingDFU

HelloFriends

MusicIsMyLife

GiveChoco

EggRecipe

LittleYellowBunny

EggSalad

EggChickChicken

PondStore

Imagine

Apple

CloserThanThis

DeadBear

Bagel

YouGuys

CheeseTabby

LetsDance

Spotyyyy

Y2KParty

BeThereForMe

FavoriteDFU

CutePomPom

WhatsYourMeal

StrawberryStripe

CheeseCake

TrueOrFalse

GetAGuitar

PepperoniPizza

BunnyBunny

ShyBearFriend

RewardForShutDown

ThanksForPlay

GoodByeJanuary

LuckyDay

GoodMorning

BunnyHop

AprilFoolsDay

Queen

Cucumber

BeAFriend

NumberOne

Tomato

FavoritePizza

FeelingGood

LoveAll

PerfectNight

FirstUpdate

SuperShy

Omelette

CuteAnimals

Kitten

BlackHeart

HappyValentine

How to Redeem Codes in Dance for UGC

Redeeming Dance for UGC codes is fast and straightforward—here’s how you do it:

Run Dance for UGC in Roblox. Click on Codes on the left side. Input a code into the field that says Enter code here. Click on Redeem to get your freebies!

