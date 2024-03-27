UGC Don’t Move is a game where—you guessed it—you don’t move. To get free UGC items, you have to remain idle and collect Still Points. Of course, you can always use UGC Don’t Move codes to get free resources and boost your waiting period.

All UGC Don’t Move Codes List

Active UGC Don’t Move Codes

There are currently no active UGC Don’t Move codes.

Expired UGC Don’t Move Codes

RedHair

SetsComingSoon

BIGCODE

FrogSet

CutePinkHood

CuteBlueHair

GreenBoyHair

CuteFrogHat

FreePoints

DontMoveFreePoints

FaceDontMove

HelloKittyBackpack

NezukoHair

CottonHair

BrownHair

PinkHelloKitty

DonutHair

HeartSpikedHorns

BlueWings

BlueHair

Hornsdontmove

kawaiifaceUGC

dontmoveboyhair

gonewhairdontmove

KittyHair

WeekPandaSnoopy

DogCuteDontmove

PandaDontmove

SnoopyBackpack

HairBoyDontMove

HeartHornsDontMove

PlatinumHairwithBow

HornSoon

CuteHeartFace

SnoopyEarmuffs

morepoints

hairdontmove

NewHairDontMove

HeartBackpack

EasterBunnyBagDontmove

MelodyFlowerBeanieGO

PinkBackpack

GrapeKittyBeanie

PinkKittyBeanie

PiscesHoodie

KittyBeanie

HeartDominus

PrincessSakuraHair

PomPomHoodie

YAY

BellionDominus

PinkBag

SpikeHeart

NEWHAIRNOW

SakuraSword

ChocolateHair

600K GROUP!

ALWAYS AFKING!

MAGMA DOMINUS

VERIFIED SET!

DOMINUS

SHININGHAIRS

SNOOPYS UGC

MORE CODES!

POTION SET!

NOBODY MOVE!

50K POINTS!

TROLL

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Don’t Move

To redeem codes in UGC Don’t Move, follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch UGC Don’t Move in Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left to open the code redemption box. Type the code into the text field. Press Redeem and grab the rewards.

If you want to redeem codes in other similar games and win more UGC items, check out our Spin 4 Free UGC Codes and Spin for Free UGC Codes articles, too.

