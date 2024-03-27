UGC Don’t Move is a game where—you guessed it—you don’t move. To get free UGC items, you have to remain idle and collect Still Points. Of course, you can always use UGC Don’t Move codes to get free resources and boost your waiting period.
All UGC Don’t Move Codes List
Active UGC Don’t Move Codes
- There are currently no active UGC Don’t Move codes.
Expired UGC Don’t Move Codes
- RedHair
- SetsComingSoon
- BIGCODE
- FrogSet
- CutePinkHood
- CuteBlueHair
- GreenBoyHair
- CuteFrogHat
- FreePoints
- DontMoveFreePoints
- FaceDontMove
- HelloKittyBackpack
- NezukoHair
- CottonHair
- BrownHair
- PinkHelloKitty
- DonutHair
- HeartSpikedHorns
- BlueWings
- BlueHair
- Hornsdontmove
- kawaiifaceUGC
- dontmoveboyhair
- gonewhairdontmove
- KittyHair
- WeekPandaSnoopy
- DogCuteDontmove
- PandaDontmove
- SnoopyBackpack
- HairBoyDontMove
- HeartHornsDontMove
- PlatinumHairwithBow
- HornSoon
- CuteHeartFace
- SnoopyEarmuffs
- morepoints
- hairdontmove
- NewHairDontMove
- HeartBackpack
- EasterBunnyBagDontmove
- MelodyFlowerBeanieGO
- PinkBackpack
- GrapeKittyBeanie
- PinkKittyBeanie
- PiscesHoodie
- KittyBeanie
- HeartDominus
- PrincessSakuraHair
- PomPomHoodie
- YAY
- BellionDominus
- PinkBag
- SpikeHeart
- NEWHAIRNOW
- SakuraSword
- ChocolateHair
- 600K GROUP!
- ALWAYS AFKING!
- MAGMA DOMINUS
- VERIFIED SET!
- DOMINUS
- SHININGHAIRS
- SNOOPYS UGC
- MORE CODES!
- POTION SET!
- NOBODY MOVE!
- 50K POINTS!
- TROLL
How to Redeem Codes in UGC Don’t Move
To redeem codes in UGC Don’t Move, follow our guide below:
- Launch UGC Don’t Move in Roblox.
- Click the Codes icon on the left to open the code redemption box.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Press Redeem and grab the rewards.
