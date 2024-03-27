Category:
UGC Don’t Move Codes

Ana Mitic
Published: Mar 27, 2024 10:24 am
UGC Don’t Move is a game where—you guessed it—you don’t move. To get free UGC items, you have to remain idle and collect Still Points. Of course, you can always use UGC Don’t Move codes to get free resources and boost your waiting period.

All UGC Don’t Move Codes List

Active UGC Don’t Move Codes

  • There are currently no active UGC Don’t Move codes.

Expired UGC Don’t Move Codes

  • RedHair
  • SetsComingSoon
  • BIGCODE
  • FrogSet
  • CutePinkHood
  • CuteBlueHair
  • GreenBoyHair
  • CuteFrogHat
  • FreePoints
  • DontMoveFreePoints
  • FaceDontMove
  • HelloKittyBackpack
  • NezukoHair
  • CottonHair
  • BrownHair
  • PinkHelloKitty
  • DonutHair
  • HeartSpikedHorns
  • BlueWings
  • BlueHair
  • Hornsdontmove
  • kawaiifaceUGC
  • dontmoveboyhair
  • gonewhairdontmove
  • KittyHair
  • WeekPandaSnoopy
  • DogCuteDontmove
  • PandaDontmove
  • SnoopyBackpack
  • HairBoyDontMove
  • HeartHornsDontMove
  • PlatinumHairwithBow
  • HornSoon
  • CuteHeartFace
  • SnoopyEarmuffs
  • morepoints
  • hairdontmove
  • NewHairDontMove
  • HeartBackpack
  • EasterBunnyBagDontmove
  • MelodyFlowerBeanieGO
  • PinkBackpack
  • GrapeKittyBeanie
  • PinkKittyBeanie
  • PiscesHoodie
  • KittyBeanie
  • HeartDominus
  • PrincessSakuraHair
  • PomPomHoodie
  • YAY
  • BellionDominus
  • PinkBag
  • SpikeHeart
  • NEWHAIRNOW
  • SakuraSword
  • ChocolateHair
  • 600K GROUP!
  • ALWAYS AFKING!
  • MAGMA DOMINUS
  • VERIFIED SET!
  • DOMINUS
  • SHININGHAIRS
  • SNOOPYS UGC
  • MORE CODES!
  • POTION SET!
  • NOBODY MOVE!
  • 50K POINTS!
  • TROLL

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Don’t Move

To redeem codes in UGC Don’t Move, follow our guide below:

How to redeem codes in UGC Don't Move.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch UGC Don’t Move in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon on the left to open the code redemption box.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Press Redeem and grab the rewards.

If you want to redeem codes in other similar games and win more UGC items, check out our Spin 4 Free UGC Codes and Spin for Free UGC Codes articles, too.

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.