Click For UGC Codes (March 2024)

In Click For UGC, you can get free items by simply clicking. All you need to do is collect enough clicks to obtain UGC items. You can use Click For UGC codes to claim free clicks, which will take you a step closer to getting the accessories of your dreams!

Recommended Videos

All Click For UGC Codes List

Active Click For UGC Codes

DOMINUS : Use for 7,500 Clicks

: Use for 7,500 Clicks 30KLIKES : Use for 10,000 Clicks

: Use for 10,000 Clicks 5MVISITS : Use for 5,000 Clicks

: Use for 5,000 Clicks SORRY4THEBUGS : Use for 50,000 Clicks

: Use for 50,000 Clicks UPDATE2024 : Use for 8,000 Clicks

: Use for 8,000 Clicks PETS : Use for 10,000 Clicks

: Use for 10,000 Clicks 500KVISITS : Use for 5,000 Clicks

: Use for 5,000 Clicks HAIRS : Use for 5,000 Clicks

: Use for 5,000 Clicks 100KVISITS: Use for 10,000 Clicks

Expired Click For UGC Codes

CHRISTMASUPDATE

UGC

CLICK

Related: Astro Renaissance Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Click For UGC

To redeem codes for Click For UGC, you can use our handy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Click For UGC in Roblox. Press the Codes icon on the left to open the redemption window. Type the code into the Any Code text area. Click Claim and get your rewards!

You can obtain more codes in other popular games, so check out our Death Ball Codes and Driving Empire Codes articles to snatch goodies in those experiences as well!