Click For UGC Codes (March 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 10:53 am
Promo image for Click for UGC.
Image via Click For UGC

In Click For UGC, you can get free items by simply clicking. All you need to do is collect enough clicks to obtain UGC items. You can use Click For UGC codes to claim free clicks, which will take you a step closer to getting the accessories of your dreams!

All Click For UGC Codes List

Active Click For UGC Codes

  • DOMINUS: Use for 7,500 Clicks
  • 30KLIKES: Use for 10,000 Clicks
  • 5MVISITS: Use for 5,000 Clicks
  • SORRY4THEBUGS: Use for 50,000 Clicks
  • UPDATE2024: Use for 8,000 Clicks
  • PETS: Use for 10,000 Clicks
  • 500KVISITS: Use for 5,000 Clicks
  • HAIRS: Use for 5,000 Clicks
  • 100KVISITS: Use for 10,000 Clicks

Expired Click For UGC Codes

  • CHRISTMASUPDATE
  • UGC
  • CLICK

How to Redeem Codes in Click For UGC

To redeem codes for Click For UGC, you can use our handy guide below:

How to redeem codes in Click for UGC.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Click For UGC in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes icon on the left to open the redemption window.
  3. Type the code into the Any Code text area.
  4. Click Claim and get your rewards!

Read Article Modded ABA Codes (March 2024)
Modded ABA Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Modded ABA Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 13, 2024
Read Article UGC Limited Codes (March 2024)
UGC Limited Codes game image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
UGC Limited Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 13, 2024
Read Article One Fruit Codes (March 2024)
One Fruit Anime Roblox game promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
One Fruit Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 13, 2024
