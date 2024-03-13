Click For UGC Codes (March 2024)

In Click For UGC, you can get free items by simply clicking. All you need to do is collect enough clicks to obtain UGC items. You can use Click For UGC codes to claim free clicks, which will take you a step closer to getting the accessories of your dreams!
All Click For UGC Codes List
Active Click For UGC Codes
- DOMINUS: Use for 7,500 Clicks
- 30KLIKES: Use for 10,000 Clicks
- 5MVISITS: Use for 5,000 Clicks
- SORRY4THEBUGS: Use for 50,000 Clicks
- UPDATE2024: Use for 8,000 Clicks
- PETS: Use for 10,000 Clicks
- 500KVISITS: Use for 5,000 Clicks
- HAIRS: Use for 5,000 Clicks
- 100KVISITS: Use for 10,000 Clicks
Expired Click For UGC Codes
- CHRISTMASUPDATE
- UGC
- CLICK
How to Redeem Codes in Click For UGC
To redeem codes for Click For UGC, you can use our handy guide below:
- Open Click For UGC in Roblox.
- Press the Codes icon on the left to open the redemption window.
- Type the code into the Any Code text area.
- Click Claim and get your rewards!
