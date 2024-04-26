Anime Switch promo image
Anime Switch Codes (April 2024)

Defeating all the enemies in this dungeon-style fighting game requires you to have a strong fighter, preferably a Mystic one. To increase your chances of getting the rarest anime hero, consider redeeming Anime Switch codes and get a ton of free Diamonds quickly.

All Anime Switch Codes List

Working Anime Switch Codes

  • 2KLIKES: Use for 750 Diamonds (New)
  • SORRY4DELAY: Use for 500 Diamonds (New)
  • RELEASE: Use for 250 Diamonds (New)
  • RELEASE2: Use for 250 Diamonds (New)
  • RELEASE3: Use for 500 Diamonds (New)

Expired Anime Switch Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Switch codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Switch

Follow the easy steps below to redeem Anime Switch codes:

How to redeem codes in Anime Switch
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Switch on Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard or click the Menu button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Select the Codes tab.
  4. Enter your codes into the text box.
  5. Click on Claim to get your reward.

For more anime-inspired Roblox fun, check out our Anime Last Stand Codes and Type Soul Codes articles to find more codes and learn how to redeem them for useful rewards!

Slobodan is a staff writer with more than three years of experience in writing and editing online content. He joined TouchTapPlay in late 2022 and has been writing all kinds of articles about the gaming industry, but his heart is usually in the big AAA action/adventure titles like God of War, Horizon, Tomb Raider, and Star Wars Jedi series. He has a BA in Philosophy and an MA in Cultural Studies. When he’s not gaming, you can find him at the gym or local coffee shops searching for the perfect latte.