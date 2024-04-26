Anime Switch Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 26, 2024 Check out all the release codes!

Recommended Videos

Defeating all the enemies in this dungeon-style fighting game requires you to have a strong fighter, preferably a Mystic one. To increase your chances of getting the rarest anime hero, consider redeeming Anime Switch codes and get a ton of free Diamonds quickly.

All Anime Switch Codes List

Working Anime Switch Codes

2KLIKES : Use for 750 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 750 Diamonds SORRY4DELAY : Use for 500 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 500 Diamonds RELEASE : Use for 250 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 250 Diamonds RELEASE2 : Use for 250 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 250 Diamonds RELEASE3: Use for 500 Diamonds (New)

Expired Anime Switch Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Switch codes.

Related: King Legacy Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Switch

Follow the easy steps below to redeem Anime Switch codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Switch on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard or click the Menu button on the left side of your screen. Select the Codes tab. Enter your codes into the text box. Click on Claim to get your reward.

For more anime-inspired Roblox fun, check out our Anime Last Stand Codes and Type Soul Codes articles to find more codes and learn how to redeem them for useful rewards!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more