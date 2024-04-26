Anime Switch Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 26, 2024
Defeating all the enemies in this dungeon-style fighting game requires you to have a strong fighter, preferably a Mystic one. To increase your chances of getting the rarest anime hero, consider redeeming Anime Switch codes and get a ton of free Diamonds quickly.
All Anime Switch Codes List
Working Anime Switch Codes
- 2KLIKES: Use for 750 Diamonds (New)
- SORRY4DELAY: Use for 500 Diamonds (New)
- RELEASE: Use for 250 Diamonds (New)
- RELEASE2: Use for 250 Diamonds (New)
- RELEASE3: Use for 500 Diamonds (New)
Expired Anime Switch Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Switch codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Switch
Follow the easy steps below to redeem Anime Switch codes:
- Launch Anime Switch on Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard or click the Menu button on the left side of your screen.
- Select the Codes tab.
- Enter your codes into the text box.
- Click on Claim to get your reward.
