Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

Those toilets need to be stopped! Skibidi Tower Defense on Roblox will test your tactical skills to the max, especially when you reach higher levels. If you need help during the most challenging battles, make sure to use all the available Skibidi Tower Defense codes!
All Skibidi Tower Defense Codes List
Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (Working)
- Boom: Use for 100 Gems
- Traits: Use for 100 Gems
- AppleBottomJeans: Use for 69 Gems
- PVP: Use for +2 Luck Potions
- cope: Use for +1 Double Coins Potion
- freeskibs: Use for 100 Coins
- GLITCH: Use for +1 Luck Potion and +1 Double Coins Potion
- EP69: Use for +1 Luck Potion and +1 Double Coins Potion
Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (Expired)
- UPGRADETV
How to Redeem Codes in Skibidi Tower Defense
Redeeming Skibidi Tower Defense codes is a straightforward process. Just follow our instructions below to claim your rewards:
- Launch Skibidi Tower Defense on Roblox.
- Click the Rewards icon on the left side of the screen.
- Go to the Codes tab.
- Insert your code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Verify to claim your freebies.
