All Star Tower Defense Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

Featuring riffs on characters from various shonen anime, All Star Tower Defense is one of the most popular games in Roblox, and in this article, I’ve compiled a list of all the working codes for the title, which can get you a ton of free stuff.

All Codes for All Star Tower Defense in Roblox

Here are all the codes for All Star Tower Defense in Roblox, which have been checked as of this article’s most recent update. Just prior to this article’s update, a ton of different codes expired, so bookmark this page and come back later, as it’s likely more will end up the game soon.

Code Reward Level Requirement? newupdate1121 200 Stardust, 7,500 Gems Level 40

How to Redeem Codes

To input codes, open the settings menu by clicking on the wheel on the top of the screen after booting up the game. At the bottom of the window that pops up will be a prompt to “Enter Code Here.” Follow that prompt, and you should get your reward.

Where & How Can You Get More Codes?

There are a few good ways to get more codes. One is to keep track of different YouTubers who cover the game, as a few of them give out codes regularly. Otherwise, follow the official account for the game, @AllStarTowerDef, on X, as codes are posted there with fair regularity.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

There are a few reasons that the above codes may not be working. The main one to keep in mind is that codes in Roblox will, in general, expire, and it’s possible we haven’t updated our above list to reflect that. It can be a bit random when that happens. It’s also possible you haven’t met the level requirement for a particular code, or that you’ve entered the code before.

And those are all the codes for All Star Tower Defense in Roblox. If you’re looking for more, check out our coverage of all the codes in Fruit Battlegrounds, which is also inspired by anime. Otherwise, here’s to hoping that you’re able to crush it, just like such copyright-distinct characters as Koku and Zaruto would.