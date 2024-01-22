Video Games

All Fruit Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

A header image for the Fruit Battlegrounds game in Roblox showing a Luffy knock off fighting a villain.

Like several other titles on Roblox, Fruit Battlegrounds is a One Piece-inspired title in which you fight other players. In your quest to be the very best, you may want to use special codes to get free gifts. As such, here are all the active codes for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox.

All Codes for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox
How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Battlegrounds
Where & How Can You Get More Codes?
Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

All Codes for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox

I’ve compiled a list below of all the codes you can use for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox. Each of the following codes will get you Gems that you can use in the game for spins. Please note: Each of these codes is case sensitive.

CodeReward
550PGG300 Gems
NEWY34R2024!300 Gems
540DAYUM500 Gems
WINTAH2023700 Gems
KOLDKRAZE!500 Gems
530GYAT800 Gems
LAVAPARTY400 Gems
SHEEESH520!!500 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Battlegrounds

An image showing a chest in the middle of the screen with a key just below it. There are buttons allowing someone to hit spin. The image is part of an article on all the codes for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox.

Due to some changes, there are some outdated guides out there on how to redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds. Luckily, I’ve got the most up-to-date information here. Now, to redeem codes, you’ll want to do the following:

  • Start Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox
  • Select Spin Fruit
  • Click on the Chest
  • Enter your codes in the “Codes” box in the lower-left corner.
  • Click Redeem

Where & How Can You Get More Codes?

There are a few easy places to get more codes for the game. One place is the actual description for the game online. Codes are occasionally posted there. Additionally, there’s an official Discord channel for the game, which you can join to get some more.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

If the above codes aren’t working, there are a few potential reasons why. The first thing to check is to make sure you’ve entered it exactly. I’ve noticed that Fruit Battlegrounds is a bit more temperamental in that regard than other Roblox games. Otherwise, it’s possible you’ve already entered or used the code. Finally, it’s possible that, although we do our best to keep this up-to-date, that a code has expired since this article’s last update. If that’s the case, we’ll fix it sooner rather than later.

And those are all the codes you can use for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox. If you’re looking for more, check out our coverage of Blox Fruits, another game based on One Piece.

