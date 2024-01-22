All Fruit Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

Like several other titles on Roblox, Fruit Battlegrounds is a One Piece-inspired title in which you fight other players. In your quest to be the very best, you may want to use special codes to get free gifts. As such, here are all the active codes for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox.

Recommended Videos

All Codes for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox

I’ve compiled a list below of all the codes you can use for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox. Each of the following codes will get you Gems that you can use in the game for spins. Please note: Each of these codes is case sensitive.

Code Reward 550PGG 300 Gems NEWY34R2024! 300 Gems 540DAYUM 500 Gems WINTAH2023 700 Gems KOLDKRAZE! 500 Gems 530GYAT 800 Gems LAVAPARTY 400 Gems SHEEESH520!! 500 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Battlegrounds

Due to some changes, there are some outdated guides out there on how to redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds. Luckily, I’ve got the most up-to-date information here. Now, to redeem codes, you’ll want to do the following:

Start Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox

Select Spin Fruit

Click on the Chest

Enter your codes in the “Codes” box in the lower-left corner.

Click Redeem

Where & How Can You Get More Codes?

There are a few easy places to get more codes for the game. One place is the actual description for the game online. Codes are occasionally posted there. Additionally, there’s an official Discord channel for the game, which you can join to get some more.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

If the above codes aren’t working, there are a few potential reasons why. The first thing to check is to make sure you’ve entered it exactly. I’ve noticed that Fruit Battlegrounds is a bit more temperamental in that regard than other Roblox games. Otherwise, it’s possible you’ve already entered or used the code. Finally, it’s possible that, although we do our best to keep this up-to-date, that a code has expired since this article’s last update. If that’s the case, we’ll fix it sooner rather than later.

And those are all the codes you can use for Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox. If you’re looking for more, check out our coverage of Blox Fruits, another game based on One Piece.