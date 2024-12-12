Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kadokawa and Sony Logo with Elden Ring background.
Image by The Escapist
Category:
News
Video Games

While the Internet Is Worried, Kadokawa’s Employees Are Optimistic About Potential Sony Buyout

An unexpected response.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Dec 11, 2024 10:25 pm

Sony’s potential acquisition of Kadokawa has been a bit of a hot topic online, especially among Elden Ring fans. While the general sentiment around the news is one of apprehension, though, it seems that Kadokawa employees feel a little differently.

Recommended Videos

According to Japanese media outlet Bunshun, Kadokawa employees have reacted positively when they heard the news of a possible takeover from Sony. “Sony would be a good fit, wouldn’t it?” said one unnamed employee.

A veteran Kadokawa employee claimed that this positive attitude stems from some staff dissatisfaction with the Natsuno administration. Reportedly, some employees have expressed unhappiness with President Takeshi Natsuno after employees’ personal information was leaked due to a cyberattack back in June, and his lack of action or accountability after the fact.

Related: Should DLCs Really Be in the Running for Game of the Year?

This incident was caused by Blacksuit ransomware, which stole 1.5 terabytes of data, including the personal information of service users and employees. The lackluster response and absence of a press conference of any sort seemed to have greatly reduced trust and confidence in the Natsuno administration.

While many Kadokawa employees are happy, the higher-ups within the company are a lot more ambivalent toward this possible takeover. When asked about his opinion about this, Director Kawakami Kazuo withheld a definite response and said, “I think I’ll have something to say if there’s a proper announcement.”

On the other hand, Former Chairman Kadokawa Tsunehiko was shocked when he heard about the news. Like Director Kawakami, he also seemed to take a wait-and-see approach before expressing his opinion.

Many economic analysts predicted that Kadokawa and FromSoftware would likely lose their independence should Sony acquire the parent company, which is never a good thing. However, the buyout may benefit Kadokawa since it will boost the company into a media powerhouse and raise its stock prices.

There is no need to panic yet. The buyout is still ongoing, and negotiations may take a while. Another Japanese media outlet, Toyo Keizai, reported that Sony may even put off the acquisition deal, considering how expensive buying the whole company would be. Purchasing all of Kadokawa will require 640 billion yen or approximately $4.3 billion, which is a huge sum even for a company like Sony.

Post Tag:
Elden Ring
Sony
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Contributing Writer
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.