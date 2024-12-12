While the Internet Is Worried, Kadokawa’s Employees Are Optimistic About Potential Sony Buyout

Sony’s potential acquisition of Kadokawa has been a bit of a hot topic online, especially among Elden Ring fans. While the general sentiment around the news is one of apprehension, though, it seems that Kadokawa employees feel a little differently.

Recommended Videos

According to Japanese media outlet Bunshun, Kadokawa employees have reacted positively when they heard the news of a possible takeover from Sony. “Sony would be a good fit, wouldn’t it?” said one unnamed employee.

A veteran Kadokawa employee claimed that this positive attitude stems from some staff dissatisfaction with the Natsuno administration. Reportedly, some employees have expressed unhappiness with President Takeshi Natsuno after employees’ personal information was leaked due to a cyberattack back in June, and his lack of action or accountability after the fact.

Related: Should DLCs Really Be in the Running for Game of the Year?

This incident was caused by Blacksuit ransomware, which stole 1.5 terabytes of data, including the personal information of service users and employees. The lackluster response and absence of a press conference of any sort seemed to have greatly reduced trust and confidence in the Natsuno administration.

While many Kadokawa employees are happy, the higher-ups within the company are a lot more ambivalent toward this possible takeover. When asked about his opinion about this, Director Kawakami Kazuo withheld a definite response and said, “I think I’ll have something to say if there’s a proper announcement.”

On the other hand, Former Chairman Kadokawa Tsunehiko was shocked when he heard about the news. Like Director Kawakami, he also seemed to take a wait-and-see approach before expressing his opinion.

Many economic analysts predicted that Kadokawa and FromSoftware would likely lose their independence should Sony acquire the parent company, which is never a good thing. However, the buyout may benefit Kadokawa since it will boost the company into a media powerhouse and raise its stock prices.

There is no need to panic yet. The buyout is still ongoing, and negotiations may take a while. Another Japanese media outlet, Toyo Keizai, reported that Sony may even put off the acquisition deal, considering how expensive buying the whole company would be. Purchasing all of Kadokawa will require 640 billion yen or approximately $4.3 billion, which is a huge sum even for a company like Sony.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy