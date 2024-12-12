Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Complete Progression Guide

Developed by Mica and Sunborn, Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is a follow-up to the popular mobile game of the same name. Things can seem a little overwhelming at first, but we’re here to help you out. Here’s a full progression guide for Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium.

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Progression Guide

Your main goal in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is to clear the story campaign as fast as possible, and to get your Commander level up to 30. This is where you’ll be able to unlock most of the game’s key features, including PvP and Boss Fights, which yield plenty of nice rewards. This guide will go over everything you need to do to get there, along with recommendations on how to spend your stamina.

Reroll

First things first, if you’re an F2P player, I’d absolutely recommending rerolling in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium to give yourself the best possible start. At launch, you have the opportunity to get Suomi as the rate-up character, and while you can definitely get her without rerolling, you’ll likely end up spending most, if not all of your resources.

Ideally, you want to reroll until you get Suomi from the rate-up banner, as well as Qiongjiu or Tololo from the standard or discounted beginner’s banner. With Suomi and your second SSR DPS unit, you’ll be set up for a very strong start to the game.

Push Through the Story

Next up, just keep pushing through the story campaign as much as you can. You don’t have to worry about the side battles for now; just keep doing story missions to level up your account. The general rule of thumb is that you want to always prioritize the campaign missions until you hit a point where you need to increase your Commander level in order to continue, then focus on other things.

Do Your Summons as Necessary

As you’re doing your missions, you should be raking in plenty of summon tickets and Collapse Pieces. Do not use your Collapse Pieces on the standard banner, only save them for the rate-up banners.

If you didn’t manage to get Suomi, throw all of your resources at her banner to try to get her. If not, only use your standard summoning tickets (and not the Collapse Pieces) on the standard banner to try to get your next SSR character.

Limit Break and Level Up

Your character levels are tied with your account level, so each time your Commander level goes up, remember to go to the Fitting Room to train up your Dolls and level their weapons. When you first reach level 20, you’ll need to farm up some Stock Bars to break that limit, and this can be done by completing Supply Missions in the Campaign menu.

Focus only on your main team of four Dolls, which should ideally comprise or Suomi, Qiongjiu and/or Tololo, and whoever else you have on your squad. I’d recommend going for Sharkry and Ksenia for those last two spots, and drop Ksenia if you happen to have Tololo.

Do the Event Missions

When you reach level 20, you should also be able to start doing event missions. These are limited-time missions where you can play through a new side story and rack up Collapse Pieces and event currency.

To get the most out of the event, you’ll want to finish all the Normal missions, then at least clear the first Hard mission. Each day, you’ll have three attempts at a Hard mission, and these will be your main source of event currency. You can then use the currency to clear out the event shop and purchase items like summon tickets, Collapse Pieces, as well as SR characters, weapons, and other useful resources.

Dispatch Room and Affinity

It’s very common for gacha games to include some sort of affinity or gift system, and Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is no different. You can do this by heading into the Dormitory and choosing a Doll to give your presents to.

As you do this, their affinity level will increase, and you can send them out on Dispatch missions. These are important, as they serve as an extra method of getting idle resources for you. In addition to that, you can also get Wish Coins, which are used in a separate gacha system for pulling resources, as well as the chance to get a copy of Perithya.

The Dispatch shop also comes with summon tickets and other useful items, so you’ll definitely want to stay on top of this where you can.

Boss Fights and Combat Exercise

Next up, you’ll want to focus on the Boss Fights and Combat Exercise modes. The former is like a scoring mode where you have to take out a boss within a set number of turns, and the difficulty increases with each level. The best team for this includes Qiongjiu, Suomi, Ksenia, and Sharkry, so build them accordingly.

Combat Exercise is this game’s PvP mode, but the good news is that you don’t lose points for losing your defenses. You can set a weak defense for other players to farm up points, and rack up your own points by fighting easy targets.

Hard Mode Campaign Missions

Finally, once you’ve cleared all Normal mode campaign missions, you can start working on Hard mode and the side battles. These don’t give you Commander experience, but they do reward you with Collapse Pieces and summon tickets.

And that does it for our Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium progression guide. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

