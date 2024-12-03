Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Reroll Guide

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium has been in development for quite some time, but now that it’s finally available globally, you’ll want to make sure you get the best possible start to your journey. Here’s how to reroll in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium.

How to Reroll Your Account in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

The reroll process in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is pretty painful. You’ll need to play through the story to stage 1-2 before you’re able to start pulling, and that can take around 15 minutes or so. Not only that, even though there is a guest account option, there’s also a cooldown timer on deleting your account and creating a new one. To reroll, you’ll need multiple email addresses.

It’s also possible to use the salted email address method, but I don’t recommend doing that as you never know if the developers decide to clamp down on salted email addresses.

Still, if you’re set on rerolling, here’s what you need to do:

Start the game and play up to stage 1-2. Claim all of your mailbox rewards, and also redeem all available codes. Use all of your premium currency on the rate-up banner to get the featured character. Start pulling on the Standard banner to try to get another SSR character. Finally, pull on the Beginner banner to get your final random SSR character. If you didn’t get three SSR characters, bind the guest account to an email address, then log out. Log in with another guest account and repeat the process. Once you get the characters you want, bind the account and continue playing.

If you’re using an emulator like BlueStacks or LDPlayer, you can create multiple instances of the game to reroll a bunch of accounts at once.

Best Reroll Targets

Now that you know how to reroll in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, let’s go over the best characters to reroll for. I’ve listed them down below:

Tololo

Qiongjiu

Suomi

From the Standard banners, you’ll have a chance at getting Tololo or Qiongjiu. Both are very strong DPS options that will help you with early progression through the story. Between the two, however, Qiongjiu is the better long-term choice. While she isn’t as beginner-friendly as Tololo, she has a much higher skill and DPS ceiling, and Tololo will eventually get outpaced by other units as you get further into the story.

On the other hand, we also have Suomi, who is the first rate-up character in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. There’s no doubt about it; if you’re taking the time to reroll, you absolutely want to get Suomi at the very least. She’s an all-rounder character who can heal, buff, and debuff. She’s hands down the best support in the game, fits into any team, and will make most of the content in the game feel trivial.

And that does it for our Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium reroll guide. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

