Girls Frontline 2 Exilium Codes (December 2024)

The best way to describe Frontline 2: Exilium is cute girls and guns. There are so many dolls you can pull for, and I’m serious, there’s a ton of them. If collecting top-tier characters isn’t convincing you enough to play this game, then the awesome combat likely will.

Speaking of collecting dolls, you should collect the Frontline 2: Exilium codes from our list below. You can get free Sardis Gold, Combat Reports, and other handy goodies that can be used to buy supplies and enhance your T-dolls. We also have an entire list of Honkai Impact 3 Codes you can check out, as this game also has fighters that will make you swoon.

All Girls Frontline 2: Exilium Codes List

Active Girls Frontline 2: Exilium Codes

GFL2OTS14 : Use for x2k Analysis Blueprints

: Use for x2k Analysis Blueprints GF2EXILIUM : Use for x5k Sardis Gold

: Use for x5k Sardis Gold GFL2SUOMI : Use for x5k Combat Reports

: Use for x5k Combat Reports GFL2GIFT : Use for x3k Analysis Blueprints, x150 Collapse Pieces, and x1 Sardis Gold

: Use for x3k Analysis Blueprints, x150 Collapse Pieces, and x1 Sardis Gold 1203GFL2 : Use for x50 Collapse Pieces

: Use for x50 Collapse Pieces GFL2REWARD: Use for x2.5k Combat Reports and x2.5k Analysis Blueprints

Expired Girls Frontline 2: Exilium Codes

There are currently no expired Girls Frontline 2: Exilium codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium

You can copy your UID in-game and get the codes on the Redeem Code page, or you could redeem the Girls Frontline 2: Exilium codes in-game like this:

Launch Girls Frontline 2: Exilium on your device. Complete the tutorial. Press the cogwheel button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Tap the Redeem Code button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Apply to claim freebies.

Girls Frontline 2: Exilium Wiki Link

To figure out which T-dolls are the best to get based on your gameplay preference, check out the Frontline 2: Exilium Wiki page. You can see the index, which contains information on the type of T-dolls that exist, their rarity, weapons, and overall gameplay style. You can also learn more about the lore itself and the overall mechanics of this game.

Why Are My Girls Frontline 2: Exilium Codes Not Working?

If you’re not getting goodies, then you’ve likely mistyped a code. Don’t worry because mistakes happen to us all, and the best way to avoid those said mistakes is to copy/paste Frontline 2: Exilium codes. If you repeatedly get an error despite correctly entering a code, then it’s likely expired. Contact us as soon as you discover any outdated codes.

What is Girls Frontline 2: Exilium?

Gacha fans, it’s your time to shine in this thrilling RPG game called Frontline 2: Exilium. This game features exciting turn-based combat on a grid map. Since it’s a gacha game, you’ll be summoning characters, which are cute girls.

